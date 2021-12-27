Veterans Corner: Increased disability and retiree benefits, Name Commission update and VA patient advocates

RETIREES AND DISABLED VETERANS SEE LARGEST INCREASE IN VA BENEFITS IN DECADES

Military retirees and veterans who receive disability from the VA will see their benefits increase by 5.9% for 2022, triggered by inflation and the annual adjustment to the Federal Cost of Living Allowance. The annual adjustment has averaged around 1.5% for the last 10 years.

Retired military members will see a $59 increase for each $1,000 of military retirement pension they receive each month. Disabled veterans will also receive an average bump to $8.50.

NAMING COMMISSION EXPANDS CHANGING HISTORY

The congressional Naming Commission was created to make recommendations to Congress to rename or remove all items that reference the Civil War, or commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States.

This effort originally was focused on 10 Army bases that were named after Confederate leaders who waged war against the U.S. These bases were given their names as a compromise shortly after the Civil War, when the northern part of the newly reunited country wanted to locate Army bases in the south, where better year-round weather conditions made it better suited for continuous training. The south objected. The compromise that was struck was that the 10 Army bases could be established in the southern states, but the southern states would be allowed to determine the names of the bases.

Is this reneging on the compromise? The Naming Commission is expanding its review of all Army lexicon, including the insignia of the 29th Infantry Division. The unit insignia has a blue and gray circular design (ying-yang) which represented both union and rebels who served together in World War I. The 29th Infantry Division was one of the first to “hit the beaches” of Normandy on D-Day in World War II. The division served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

The so-called “Stonewall Brigade” recently saw one of the Army’s first Black females named infantry commander. This renaming and changing history is questionable at best and is a bad reminder of George Orwell’s famous novel “1984,” where history was changed to meet the political agenda of an authoritarian government. Faith in and transparency of government is essential in a representative republic. How can we learn from our past (history) if we rewrite it to reflect a perspective 156 years after the fact?

Veterans who care about the country should share their perspectives on this changing of history with their elected representatives.

VA PATIENT ADVOCATES

The VA Patient Advocate Program is for veterans and their families who receive care at Veterans Health Administration facilities and clinics at the VA Illliana Medical Center in Danville and at each of the VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield.

The Patient Advocate is a VA employee who is specifically designated at each VHA facility to manage the feedback received from veterans, family members and friends. The PA works directly with management and employees to facilitate resolutions.

VA wants feedback, both positive and negative, concerning care and treatment at the VHA facility, which strives to improve its care to our veterans.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

