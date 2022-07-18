Veterans Corner: Hope for the Warriors; vaccination requirements for military

HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS EVENT

Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit, will soon return to the Corn Crib in Normal to raise funds to help veterans and their families in Central Illinois. Last year’s event resulted in about $24,000 in aid to 38 veterans. This year’s goal is $30,000. Flags will be placed on the seats in the Corn Crib not only because of the magnificent visual, but because it is a great way for people to remember and honor veterans who are not able to be there. Hope for the Warriors provides services such as housing, utilities, transportation and adaptive equipment. Great Plains Media and Cities 92.9 radio will broadcast from the Corn Crib for 36 straight hours to help those who have served our country. Bring your contributions to the Corn Crib from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 21 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 22 (that’s 0600 on July 21 to 1800 hours on July 22 for you veterans!)

Q: I read about 40,000 National Guard service members and 22,000 reservists who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and are no longer allowed to participate in their military duties and are effectively cut off from some of their military benefits. I am not a veteran, but this seems awfully harsh treatment for people who are mostly part time and volunteered to serve our country in the military.

A: The Uniform Code of Military Justice is the foundation military law in the United States. Active-duty military and activated members of the Guard and Reserves are subject to obey the laws of the United States and their host countries in times of peace under international treaties. They are also subject to a special set of laws made just for them, the UCMJ. This refusal to be vaccinated probably falls under Article 92 of the UCMJ, ”Failure to obey an order or regulation." When you elect to enter the all-volunteer military, you must accept that you are giving up almost all the freedoms that your service ensures for all other citizens, who are not serving. This fact was true, even when the Selective Service (the draft) was used to require military service, ordered by the government, on a non-volunteer basis. While I fully understand where these National Guard and Reservists are coming from, the order to be vaccinated would appear to be a legal order. This is no different than the myriad of inoculations and medical treatments required when entering the service. There are exemptions for religious or medical reasons, but a very small percentage of those requests for exemption are approved.

Did you know?

So far this fiscal year, the Army has only hit about 40% of its recruiting goals. The other military branches are experiencing similar recruiting shortfalls. The army stated on June 23 that it would drop the requirement for completing high school under the condition that enlistees quickly ship out to boot camp, setting a deadline of Oct. 1 to begin training. However, the move was met with some mockery online and accusations of it being a desperate measure, lowering standards to fill in the ranks wherever the Army could. A lack of education plays a relatively small role in disqualifying potential recruits. Most issues are related to minor criminal infractions and past minor medical and mental health issues. The major problem is that only about one-fourth of young Americans are even eligible to serve, with the top problem being obesity. In a sign of the need for capable recruits, the service offers up to $50,000 enlistment bonuses, its highest ever, and allowing recruits to pick their first duty station, with some limitations. Oh, for the good old days when my first pay in the Army was $96.40 per month and an apartment near post was only $88 per month.