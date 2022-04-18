Veterans Corner: Honorably discharged veterans, and presidents who served in the military

Q: I am an honorably discharged veteran who served from 1985 to 1989. I got a good-paying civilian job with very good health care and other benefits and worked there for 33 years. I am nearing retirement and getting my benefits organized. I just found out my employer will no longer provide health care benefits as part of my retirement package. They will provide a modest stipend to cover some of the cost of health care insurance, but most of the cost will be mine. I applied for VA health care and was told I would be enrolled as a priority 8 but would not be eligible to receive VA health care services. Can you enlighten me about “priority groups"?

A: An honorably discharged veteran was eligible for VA health care benefits if the military record showed he had the right number of years of service and applied for the health care upon separation from the military. However, the law changed in 2003 and those veterans who applied for VA health care were required to meet all the previous guidelines for eligibility with an income means test added. The VA made press releases to notify veterans about the change over an 18-month period before the means test was added. Many veterans applied for VA health care with the means test adversely affecting tens of thousands of veterans just like you.

Priority 1 generally includes veterans with at least a 50% disability rating or those who are Medal of Honor recipients. Priority Group 2 includes veterans with service-connected disability rates of 30 to 40%. Priority Group 3 includes being a prisoner of war, recipient of the Purple Heart, being discharged from military service due to the service-connected issue or having a 10 or 20% service-connected disability rating. Priority Group 4 includes veterans who are receiving VA Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits or who have received a VA determination of being catastrophically disabled for non-service-connected reasons. Priority Group 5 includes veterans who have a 0% service-connected disability rating but have an annual income level that is below the means test, or who are receiving a non-service-connected pension or are eligible for Medicaid benefits. Priority Group 6 includes service experiences involving known exposures to airborne hazardous substances. A full list of the hazardous materials can be found by browsing the VA airborne hazards exposure registry. Priority Group 7 includes gross household income below the means test for where you live. Visit www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/priority-groups/ for more detailed information about Priority Group 8 and its subgroups. Contact your VAC Office at 309-888-5140 for more information about how you might be able to acquire VA health care.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, the president of the United States of America is the “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Forty-five men have been President since the first election in 1787. Fourteen of the 45 did not serve in the military; John Adams, Adams’ son John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, Grover Cleveland, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Currently, only 91 members of the House and only 24 members of the Senate have served in the military, which is the lowest total since World War II. Veterans organizations like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans or AMVETS are needed more than ever to convince our government to support those who have served. Join the vet group that fits you the best.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

