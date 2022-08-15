Veterans Corner: Homeless veterans program; PACT Act; Q&A on COVID vaccines

HOMELESS VETERANS GRANT PROGRAM FOR COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

VA published a proposed rule allowing Grant and Per Diem program (GPD) grantees to receive reimbursement for costs associated with serving the minor dependents of homeless veterans in the care of the veteran. The GPD program has provided community-based housing with supportive services for veterans since 1994 as they transition back to permanent housing. By the end of 2022, VA plans to place 38,000 homeless veterans into permanent housing. The VA GPD program provides grants to local community organizations and agencies to assist veterans in a variety of ways as they transition from homeless shelters and homelessness to regular employment and regular housing. Browse "VA Grant and Per Diem Program" or visit www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp for more information, including how community organizations can use GPD grants to assist homeless veterans.

PACT ACT FINALLY PASSES

The PACT Act (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) has been signed into law! The PACT Act expands access to VA health care services for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service and waives the “income means” test for eligibility for access. While the changes reduce the number of veterans denied VA health care access, the number remains large. This means test especially impacts older veterans whose past employer no longer helps pay the cost of retiree health insurance. The act will increase compensation to Agent Orange-exposed veterans by about 600,000 of the 1.6 million living Vietnam (boots on the ground) veterans by adding to the Agent Orange exposed list, veterans who served in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa and Johnston Atoll. A significant change under the PACT ACT also includes the elimination of having to prove service connection on a claim for burn pit exposure. There are 23 new medical conditions that qualify as presumptives for burn pit exposure. This change greatly reduces the paperwork and time when a claim for service-connected disability is filed, because the veteran does not have to provide proof of exposure. Visit www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits for more details.

Q: I am a member of the National Guard. I received the COVID-19 vaccination as ordered by my command. I had my concerns about taking the vaccination for COVID-19 as ordered by the Pentagon directive for active-duty personnel. Unlike about 40,000 other members of the Guard, I took the vaccination. What is going on, that some members of the Guard who refused the vaccination have not been affected?

A: According to Military.com, National Guard does not have guidance policies, unlike active-duty formations, requiring Guard members to be separated under refusal to be vaccinated by order of the Pentagon. Part of the issue is that National Guard formations are under the authority of the states, not directly to the federal military. Several lawsuits have been filed by attorneys for Air Force and the Navy military members. Most of the judicial jurisdictions have ruled that members requesting a religious exemption from taking the vaccination cannot be discharged until a final ruling on their request for exemption. The Marine Corps has discharged 3,069 Marines with the vaccine refusal discharge code as of the start of July. The refusals to be vaccinated often state that the use of fetal cell lines in the creation of the vaccine is a point of contention for those with strict religious stances against abortion. Hopefully, when this issue is resolved it will not diminish the effectiveness of our military forces or be the beginning of further refusals to follow what, on the surface, appear to be legitimate orders.