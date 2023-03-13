MOST DECORATED FEMALE SOLDIER IN HISTORY

March is Women’s Recognition Month. What better time to tell the story of the most decorated female soldier in history? In 1912, the Balkan nations joined together to kick the Ottoman Empire out of Europe and end the brutal influence of the Ottoman rule. A combined army of 750,000 men — and at least one woman — were wildly successful in accomplishing that task. Serbia had to call up 255,000 men, which was almost 9% of its entire population at that time, to combine with the other Balkan countries into an army. The call to arms in Serbia resulted in the brother of Milunka Savic, a female, to be called to service. However, the brother was suffering with tuberculosis and could not serve. So Milunka Savic cut off her hair and enlisted as a “man” to join the army under the name Milun Savic, which was considered a boy’s name. She served for several years across two continents in three wars, which included the original war to remove the Ottoman Empire and led consecutively into and through World War I! She was a grenadier, which was required to be close to the combat action to throw grenades into the enemy trenches. She performed that duty with great expertise and was credited with many “kills” and many captured enemy forces. By the end of WWI she had been wounded nine times over the course of the three wars. She was also awarded 12 medals, including two French Legions d’Honneur, Russia’s Cross of St. George, the British Medal of the Order of St. Michael, the Serbian Milos Obilic Medal, and was the only woman in all of WWI to receive the French Croix de Guerre. After WWI the French government offered to provide a home and a nice pension for her, but she did not accept and returned to Serbia. She worked as a factory worker, cook, nurse and janitor, and during World War II, she ran a hospital for partisans. Like women of today who join the military, she was first and foremost a patriot!

VETERANS RECOGNITION PROGRAM

Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois will present the Veterans Recognition Program on Saturday, March 25, at the Decatur Civic Center. This event is open to the public and doors will open at noon, with the program starting at 1 p.m. A complimentary lunch will be provided. Guest speakers will be Stan Taylor, Vietnam veteran author who was a tunnel rat in Vietnam; Marji Graves, who has been featured in the “The Things We Don’t Forget” and "Beyond Combat: Women and Gender in the Vietnam Era" books. A documentary film, “Kentucky Veterans of the Vietnam War: In Their Own Words,” will also be shown.

VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL VIGIL

The 35th Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vigil will be held Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10:30 a.m., and Sunday, May 7, at 11:15 a.m., at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 1500 Monument Ave. in Springfield. the event is free and more information about the vigil is available by calling 217-720-4621. May 7, 1975, is considered by the Veterans Administration to be the official end of the Vietnam War.

CONCURRENT RECEIPT BILL REAPPEARS

Since 2004, military retirees with a Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating of 50% or higher have been able to receive their complete military retired pay from the military and their full VA disability compensation without being docked for collecting both. However, veterans who were medically retired and who served less than 20 years, or those with a lower disability rating, are subject to dollar-for-dollar offsets, ensuring that they do not collect more each month than their military retirement pay. It is estimated that 50,000 veterans are affected by this rule. This policy has become known as the “concurrent receipt rule." Members of Congress in 2022 had support from 335 members of the House of Representatives and 66 Senators for the legislation that would eliminate this policy and allow full disability and retirement benefits. The bill failed to pass after attention turned to the $280 billion PACT Act, which expanded VA health care and services for millions of veterans sickened by environmental exposures overseas.

DD 214 SCAM ALERT

Veterans are being scammed by firms that claim to be able to get a copy of your DD 214 for you but have charges from $98 to $119. If you need a copy of your DD 214, contact your local Veterans Assistance Commission Office at 309-888-5140. If you have been in contact with the VAC, they probably have a copy of your DD 214. The VAC can also contact the McLean County Recorder's Office to get a free copy (certified) for you. You can usually make arrangements in a county that is outside McLean County to have the other county contact the McLean County VAC and send their copy of your DD 214, if they have one, to our VAC. We will provide the copy to you after proper identification.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The only sure bulwark of continuing liberty is a government strong enough to protect the interests of the people, and a people strong enough and well enough informed to maintain its sovereign control over the government.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

EDUCATE YOURSELVES ABOUT THE ISSUES AND CANDIDATE POSITIONS AND VOTE!