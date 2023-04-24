Q: I served in the Middle East during Desert Storm. I have chronic symptoms of fatigue, headaches, memory difficulties, poor sleep and some digestive problems. I have heard that the so-called Gulf War syndrome causes similar medical issues. What is the VA doing about treating these problems for those of us that served in Desert Storm?

A: The Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Institutes of Health recently announced a joint, five-year study of the chronic symptoms of Gulf War illness. The purpose is to try to understand what is causing the symptoms and to develop more definitive diagnostic criteria for Gulf War illness and develop potential treatments. Studies have shown that nearly one-third of the nearly 700,00 men and women who served in the Persian Gulf during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm report symptoms. The VA stated that the first veteran arrived last week at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to participate in the study. Veterans who participate in this study will visit the NIH Clinical Center for up to two weeks, with most veterans staying at the Clinical Center. Travel arrangements to and from the Clinical Center will be coordinated with the patient and the study team. Veterans who served in the Gulf War and meet the enrollment criteria can inquire about participating in the study by emailing vhawas.indepth@va.gov.

LOW VISION FAIR OFFERED IN BLOOMINGTON

Life Center for Independent Living and Westminster Village are sponsoring a Low Vision Fair on May 23 at Westminster Village in Bloomington. The event will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors that provide assistive technology for vision-impaired people will be at the fair to give presentations and speak one-on-one with people interested in their products. There will also be door prizes! Veterans are especially welcome, but the fair is open to the public. Questions about the fair? Contact LIFE CIL at kim@lifecil.org or call 309-663-5433.

AGENT ORANGE VETERANS SERVICE MEDAL RESOLUTION

The House of Representatives has tendered HR 4982 which, if passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, will authorize the design of a commemorative military service medal, to be known as the “Agent Orange Veterans Service Medal” to honor veterans who receive service-connected disability compensation from the VA for medical conditions presumptive for exposure to Agent Orange. This medal will recognize that thousands of veterans have suffered and/or died as a result of exposure to Agent Orange medical problems even decades after military service. The medal will properly honor those veterans whose names are not on the Vietnam Memorial nor listed in casualty reports, but nevertheless were adversely affected or died as a result of their service in Vietnam. Veterans who meet the disability compensation criteria will be able to request the medal and the Secretary of Defense shall issue the Agent Orange Veterans Service Medal to the veteran. In the case of an otherwise eligible veteran who is deceased, the Secretary of Defense may provide for issuance of the Agent Orange Veterans Service Medal to the next-of-kin of the veteran. If this resolution is passed and signed by the president, a request form will be created and disseminated to facilitate the application process for the medal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

In these times when religion has been pushed out of our schools and some people demonize “believers” regardless of the faith, for their own “political agenda,” the following quote clarifies the importance of faith to our nation.

“We need to remember that the separation of church and state must never mean the separation of religious values from the lives of public servants… . If we who serve free men today are to differ from the tyrants of this age, we must balance the powers in our hands with God in our hearts.” — Lyndon Johnson