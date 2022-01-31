Veterans Corner: Four Chaplains, Hy-Vee fundraiser, home-based care expansion

Don't forget the Four Chaplains Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday inside the McLean County Museum of History!

VA HEALTH CARE ENROLLMENT CHANGE COMING?

America committed itself to caring for veterans' health when the first iteration of what has evolved into the National Veterans Healthcare System was created. Rules for eligibility, including the number of days of military service necessary to qualify for VA health care, have changed over the years. In 2003, Congress imposed an “income means test” that required a veteran who applied for VA health care to have annual household income below a means test amount. However, the House passed a bill last week that would require the VA to automatically enroll veterans who meet existing eligibility criteria for VA health care when they leave military service. The “means test” eligibility requirement would not apply in those circumstances. Veterans would be enrolled unless they opted out in writing. The House vote was 265-163. The Ensuring Veterans’ Transition Bill or EVEST ACT has similar legislation in the Senate. If this legislation becomes law, approximately 58,000 veterans who otherwise might not enroll in VA health care will automatically be enrolled, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

DID YOU KNOW?

Since 2003, tens of thousands of honorably discharged veterans (most from the Vietnam era) have been and are being denied VA health care access if the veteran’s income level exceeds a government-imposed “income means test.” If you have applied for VA health care and were told you do not have access to it due to your income being above the income means test, you have probably been assigned to the VA health care Priority Group 8.

HY-VEE FUNDRAISER FOR AMERICAN LEGION POST 635

Hy-Vee grocery at 1403 Veterans Parkway in Bloomington is sponsoring a donation fundraiser for Carl S. Martin American Legion Post 635. During February, when a customer purchases a red recyclable grocery bag for $2.50, Hy-Vee will donate $1 to Post 635. When you purchase the recyclable bag, tell the cashier or service desk that you are buying the bag to support the Hy-Vee program. Help Hy-Vee make this program a great success!

VA HOME-BASED PRIMARY CARE EXPANDING

The VA Office of Geriatrics and Extended Care is expanding home-based primary care, medical foster home and veteran-directed care programs at VA Medical Centers, with completion at all medical centers by the end of 2026. VA will add 58 medical foster homes and 70 veteran-directed care programs and add 75 home-based primary care teams to areas with the highest needs. These programs have shown to allow veterans to age in place, avoid or delay nursing home placement and choose the most appropriate care environment to align with each veteran’s needs. Browse "home-based primary care" on your computer for more detail.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0