Veterans Corner: Four Chaplains ceremony; VA extends care to veterans in suicidal crisis

World War II saw countless heroic acts of bravery, patriotism, faith and commitment. The story of the Four Chaplains is one of the most remarkable exhibitions of those heroic qualities that has ever occurred and witnessed by so many. The combined Normal American Legion Post 635 and Bloomington American Legion Post 56 Honor Guard will hold a ceremony honoring those Four Chaplains and their remarkable acts of bravery and self-sacrifice on Friday, Feb. 3, at the McLean County Museum of History (the old McLean County courthouse). The ceremony will be held inside the museum in the courtroom and will commence promptly at 11 a.m. There will be a speaker followed by an outside three-volley rifle salute, Taps, and a bagpiper to close the ceremony. The personal sacrifices of the Four Chaplains, giving up their lives so that others could live, not only was an inspiration to the free world and the effort to win World War II but occurred at a time when inter-religious cooperation and love was not at its best. McLean County has a personal connection to the Four Chaplains, as Rev. George Fox (one of the Four Chaplains) attended Illinois Wesleyan University and preached in local churches, including in Downs. Take a few minutes from your day on Feb. 3 to learn the inspiring details of that fateful day when the Four Chaplains exhibited the very best of the qualities that make up being an American!

The VA announced that starting Jan. 17, veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to go to any VA or non-VA facility for emergency health care at no cost. Veterans DO NOT need to be enrolled in the VA health care system to use this benefit. This is a tremendous improvement in veterans’ mental health care, especially for the two-thirds of veterans who have not enrolled in VA health care because of the income means test for eligibility, or because the veteran did not enroll for other reasons. The new benefit will provide, pay for or reimburse for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care. This program also will make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care and determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits. Eligibility includes veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable; former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable; or former armed forces members who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces. Availability and access to this mental health benefit is not enough! Veterans, family members and friends of veterans, spread the word and become champions of this program and encourage those veterans who may be in suicidal crisis to seek the VA for appropriate help. This is the only way this program can accomplish its goal of reducing suicide among the veteran population. Visit va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/ for more information.