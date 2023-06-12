Flag Day is June 14National Flag Day in the United States of America is June 14. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. But it wasn’t until Aug. 3, 1949, when President Harry Truman signed it into law for Flag Day to be June 14. Some people choose not to understand the symbolism in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and try to create controversy that we should not be pledging to a piece of cloth. However, a closer look at the pledge reveals the words “… and to the Republic for which it stands.” Some choose not to stand when the flag passes, or refuse to recite the pledge. They do not understand nor appreciate the irony of their behavior, in that it is this country that protects their right not to stand or recite the pledge. Many men and women have made great sacrifices while serving in the military so that the rights in our constitution are protected for all of us.

Happy 248th birthday to

the ArmyBesides celebrating Flag Day June 14, that date also celebrates the 248th birthday of the United States Army. The army was established in 1775, even before the Declaration of Independence was signed, and consisted of volunteer soldiers with roots in the Continental Army. It was formed to fight the Revolutionary War, which our founding fathers could see on the horizon. On June 14, fly your American flag and your Army flag to show your pride in America and the United States Army!

VA clinic masking requirements The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it has relaxed the masking requirement at VA medical facilities. VA facilities will no longer universally require masks in most clinical areas, except for the highest-risk areas and situations, such as transplant units, dialysis, chemotherapy units, emergency and urgent care, open bay medical intensive care units, and spinal cord injury and community living centers. During the pandemic the VA conducted care for more than 332 million appointments serving 870,000 veterans with COVID-19 and vaccinating more than 4.4 million veterans.

Traveling Korean War memorial Q: I have visited a traveling Vietnam War memorial wall several times over the years at different places. I have not seen where there is a similar traveling exhibit for the Korean War (the forgotten war). Is there a traveling Korean War memorial? If there is, does it ever come to the Midwest?

A: Yes, there is. The Traveling Korean War Memorial will be displayed June 23-26 at Lake Park at 2200 Lee St. in Des Plaines. The memorial consists of 19 soldiers walking through a Korean rice paddy and includes four statistical signs, one 4-by-8-foot “The Forgotten War” sign, and a sign requesting silence to show respect. If you are unable to go to Washington, D.C., to see the actual Korean War Memorial, this traveling display evokes the same emotional, spiritual and respectful gratitude to those who served in “The Forgotten War.”

Q: I hear a lot about services and resources for veterans who have issues with post-traumatic stress disorder. Are there any events concerning PTSD scheduled soon in Central Illinois?

A: Several groups provide these opportunities for veterans, including Moraine View R&R, Hooah, Central Illinois Veterans – Warriors and others. Gateway Family Services of Illinois has just announced its first veterans-only retreat set for June 23. This retreat will include equine-related activities, hiking, kayaking, stand-up paddle boards and more. The retreat will focus on strategies to help veterans manage stress and mental health. The retreat is free! Reservations are required. Visit gatewayfamilyservices.org/veterans for more information and registration. This retreat will be conducted in Potomac, near Danville.

Quote of the dayIn these times of questioning the American experience and the values which our Constitution promotes, the following quote is well worth considering.

“For we know when a nation goes down and never comes back, when a society or a civilization perishes, one condition may always be found. They forgot where they came from. They lost sight of what brought them along.” — Carl Sandburg

