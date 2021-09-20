Veterans Corner: Flag Code, travel reimbursement, and the oldest World War II veteran

FLAG HALF-MAST ALERTS

The Flag Code is very detailed about the proper use and display of the American flag. Visit www.usa.gov/flag#item-35972 for details. However, many veterans and some patriots have inquired about the American flag being flown at half-mast. The American Legion has developed an alert system to let all veterans and other patriots know when the governor, the president or the mayor of Washington, D.C., has issued a proclamation to lower the flag to half-mast. Visit https://www.legion.org/flag/notification to sign up for email alerts from the American Legion half-staff notification.

TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT FOR VA MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS

Eligibility for travel reimbursement requires at least one of the following: travel for treatment of a service-connected condition; a disabled veteran rated at least 30%; traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension examination; you are receiving a VA pension; have limited income; or are traveling to receive a VA-authorized service dog. VA will pay you a flat rate of 41.5 cents per mile to use your vehicle. If you take a rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.), taxi or public transportation, you will be reimbursed for the actual cost of travel. The cost of Tolls, parking and other travel costs will also be reimbursed. All requests for reimbursement except for mileage will require copies of receipts. Some deductibles may apply. Visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/get-reimbursed-for-travel-pay/ for more information.

WWII OLDEST VETERAN TURNS 112

Born in 1909 in Louisiana, Lawrence Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home, hosted by the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Brooks was drafted in 1940 and served in the 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines and built bridges, roads, airstrips and other infrastructure in support of the war action in the Pacific. The oldest veteran of America’s “Greatest Generation” reminds us all of when we were united as a people, "one nation under God.” Never forget!

EVICTION AND UTILITY DISCONNECT BANS

The eviction and utility disconnect bans may be extended and some stimulus packages may be provided, but none are likely to become permanent. The future is unclear. Many jobs go unfilled! Will McLean County have any hope to return to some semblance of “normal” if the eviction and disconnections ban do not end, and the employers cannot find enough employees to operate their businesses? Unemployment rates among veterans are far below the national average unemployment rate. Veterans continue their willingness to work and should encourage able people to do the same so our nation can move toward normalcy.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0