IMPORTANT DD214 INFORMATION

The DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, is proof of military service. It stands for Department of Defense and provides an accurate and complete summary of a veteran’s active military service. It lists dates of service, military occupation specialty, commendations and medals received, the reason for separation, the character of the discharge and home of record at entry and separation from service. The DD214 may be the most important document you ever received as it serves as the key to unlocking benefits of all kinds. The DD214 generally is needed for the following: home loans, civilian employment, veteran service organization membership, Social Security, burial/flag and funeral honors, education benefits, VA health care and sometimes deals and discounts for veterans. All of this information about you is a prime target for fraudsters to be able to steal your identity! Keep this document in a secure place! When you separated from the military you were told to have your DD214, recorded at the county recorder’s office in the county in which you intend to live. After recording, you will have access to your DD214 at any time of need. Additionally, many veterans who served during wartime may be eligible for a veteran’s payment of thanks from the county to which you locate after service.

FRAUDSTERS HAVE NEW TECHNOLOGY TO STEAL IDENTITY

Fraudsters seem to be able to overcome identity theft prevention technology nearly as fast as prevention technology is developed. The summer increases in travel on public transportation will explode as vacations, conventions and other activities are announced. Fraud attacks can occur as you travel, if you use public Wi-Fi in airports, train stations, bus terminals, etc. However, fraudsters have discovered a new way to steal your identity even if you avoid free public Wi-Fi. If you use a “free” charging station (probably through a USB port) at an airport or other public transportation location to charge your laptop computer, tablet or even your smartphone, fraudsters have figured out a way to “invade” your electronic devices through the “charging” ports. The safest way to not be an identity theft victim is do not use such public Wi-Fi or charging stations. Portable charger power banks are small, inexpensive and extend the battery in your computer or smartphone until you can use your regular AC battery charger, which should be secure.

Q: I am a Vietnam Era veteran. I am in my 70s and it looks like I will need at least assisted living care and maybe if not now, in the future will need full nursing home care. Is there a veteran-related nursing home in Illinois and what are the eligibility requirements to gain admission?

A: The Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs operates several veteran nursing homes. Eligibility requires an honorable discharge and the veteran must have served in the U.S. Armed Forces at least one day during a recognized war period; or served in a hostile fire environment and was awarded a campaign or expeditionary medal; or was retired for a service-connected disability or injury; or has served on active duty in the Armed Forces for 24 months of continuous service and enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980; or entered the service as a resident of Illinois or been a resident of Illinois for one year immediately preceding the date of application; and is disabled by disease, wounds or otherwise, and because of disability is incapable of earning a living. The maximum cost of care at the nursing homes is much lower than civilian nursing home care. For current cost of care, contact the adjutant’s office at any of the veterans homes for current costs. Visit veterans.illinoisgov/services-benefits/homes/quincy.html for more information.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What is objectionable, what is dangerous, about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents." — Robert F. Kennedy