Veterans Corner: COVID-19 funeral assistance and VA healthcare

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) FUNERAL ASSISTANCE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a program to reimburse funeral expenses if the death of the person was attributable to COVID-19. Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA provides financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. FEMA began accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday, April 12, 2021 through FEMA’s dedicated call center. This FEMA program is available to the general public, not just veterans. Eligibility requires that the death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19. The applicant (for reimbursement) must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien. Call 1-844-684-6333 to begin the application process. Reimbursement is usually limited to $9,000. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for more information.

DID YOU KNOW?

There were over 26,000,000 veterans in FY 2001 with about 5,100,000 enrolled in VA healthcare. In FY 2014, the last year this information is available, there were 21,600,000 veterans of which 9,111,955 were enrolled in VA healthcare. These figures show a decrease in the number of veterans of 17 percent and a 78 percent increase in the number of veterans enrolled in VA healthcare. As a proportion of the total veteran population, the VA-enrolled veterans have increased from 20 percent in FY 2001 to 42 percent in FY 2015.

DID YOU KNOW?

VA is modifying healthcare benefit eligibility regulations for discharges considered “dishonorable,” by changing the definition of what constitutes a Dishonorable Discharge. This VA review of what constitutes dishonorable behavior seems appropriate, due to alleged inconsistency in how the rules have been applied. The VA review of the policy on Dishonorable Discharges is commendable, but only affects a small portion of the veteran population. It ignores the hundreds of thousands of Honorably Discharged veterans who are denied VA healthcare because their current income level is higher than the “means test.” The VA uses the “means test,” often as the only required reason to disqualify otherwise eligible veterans. Veterans adversely affected by the VA “means test” for healthcare benefits should share their feelings with their members of Congress and U.S. Senators. Whatever happened to the “A Veteran is a Veteran” philosophy that we were told when we entered the service of our country. Is it appropriate that honorably discharged veterans who are denied VA healthcare due to the “means test” are not given the same courtesy of review?

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

