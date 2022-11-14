Veterans Corner: Connect Transit pass for veterans; Gold Star Families tree lighting

CONNECT TRANSIT “STAR PASS” FOR VETERANS

The Connect Transit “Star Pass” is a new zero-fare transportation pass for military veterans and active-duty military personnel. This pass provides qualified active U.S. military, National Guard and Reserves and U.S. military veterans with free, unlimited rides on all Connect Transit transportation services. Eligible participants will need to complete a simple application, which must be submitted in person at the Connect Transit offices at 351 Wylie Drive, Normal. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants must present any of the following to confirm their eligibility status: their Active, Guard, Reserve or Retired military ID card (not expired); their Illinois ID card or driver’s license with “veteran” status; or Illinois ID card or driver’s license and a copy of their DD 214. Once approved, Connect Transit staff will take your photo and issue your card within minutes. The “Star Pass” is a swipe card that will need to be swiped through the farebox upon boarding for each trip. The issuing of the Star Pass to veterans is Connect Transit's way of saying “thank You for your service” to the men and women who have served to protect our freedom.

VA TO PRIORITIZE EXPOSURE CLAIMS UNDER PACT ACT

Since the signing the PACT Act into law in August, nearly 125,000 PACT Act-related claims have been filed, of which nearly 14,000 are for cancers covered by the PACT Act. The VA announced that claims related to PACT Act cancers will be prioritized, which will expedite the claims process and help ensure timely access to the care and benefits that affected veterans need and deserve. Additionally, claims for veterans who are terminally ill and those experiencing homelessness will be prioritized and the process expedited. Visit va.gov/PACT for more information and how to file a claim. If veterans, their families, caregivers or survivors have questions about PACT Act and wish to speak with someone to help, they may call 1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411).

VA HEALTHCARE ENROLLEES OFFERED TOXIC SCREENINGS

VA announced that all VA Medical Centers and Community Based Outpatient Clinics will begin offering “toxic exposure” screening for ALL veterans enrolled in VAC Health Care. The screenings are a key part of the PACT Act that empowers VA to deliver care and benefits to millions of toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors. The screening takes around five to 10 minutes and begins by asking veterans if they believe they experienced any toxic exposures while serving in the armed forces. If answering “yes,” they will be asked about specific exposures, including open burn pits/airborne hazards, Gulf War-related exposures, Agent Orange, radiation, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure and other exposures. Veterans enrolled in VA health care will be offered an initial toxic exposure screening and then follow-up screenings at least once every five years. A recent pilot screening program of 13,380 veterans across 12 medical centers over a two-week period resulted in a finding of 37.4% saying they were concerned about exposure to toxins during their military service. VA encourages veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care to apply now. Learn more at www.va.gov/health-care/appllyk/application/introduction.

GOLD STAR FAMILIES TREE LIGHTING

America’s Gold Star Families, the Sergeant Anthony Maddox Memorial and the Bloomington–Normal Airport Authority will hold the sixth annual Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Central Illinois Regional Airport, 3201 CIRA Drive in Bloomington.