Veterans Corner: Camp Lejeune update; new crisis line; Q&A on grave markers

CAMP LEJEUNE CONTAMINATED WATER UPDATE

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act has been passed by Congress. If you served or lived at Camp Lejeune from 1953 to 1987, you are going to want to check eligibility for funds under the act as soon as possible. An estimated 900,000 or more people were exposed and assumedly affected by the toxic water resulting in cancer, organ failure, reproductive issues and more. The act permits affected people the opportunity to seek reparations for illness, injury and death from exposure to the contaminated water. Additionally, those military veterans may file for service-connected compensation beyond the funds available under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. As a result of this act, affected military veterans, their family members and civilians now have access to the court systems. The legislation covers individuals not already compensated who must prove and win their case on its merits. This act is adjudicated in the courts and paid out through the U.S. Treasury Department, called the Treasury Judgment Fund. There are time limits during which claims must be filed. Additionally, you may have already seen on TV that several organizations are filing class actions to access the funds under this act. If you or a family member may be eligible for litigation or are interested in learning more about the legislation and the judicial process, please visit justiceforlejeune.org.

NEW VETERANS’ CRISIS LINE NUMBER

Effective July 16, veterans have the option to dial 988 then press 1 (www.veteranscrisisline.net/about/what-is-988) to connect with a caring, qualified responder for 24/7 crisis support. The VA operates the Veterans Crisis Line through the 988 Lifeline’s national network and thus collaborated to accomplish the successful transition to the new system. VA has added hundreds of crisis line employees and responder staff, with still more hiring underway, and has strengthened call center infrastructure. The Veterans Crisis Line is a critical component of the nation’s largest integrated suicide prevention network. The line links to more than 500 suicide prevention coordinators across the VA health care system, ensuring coordination into follow-up services as part of a full continuum of care.

VA IMPROVES ACCESS TO CARE WEBSITE

Effective July 19, veterans and the public are able to see veteran experience information for care delivered through VA facilities and will have a clearer view of average wait times, with more detailed information on available health care services and specialties. The new Access to Care website offers a simplified, user-friendly experience to make it easier for veterans to make informed decisions as they plan their health care appointments. For more information, visit www.accesstocare.va.gov.

Q: My husband was an honorably discharged veteran. He is buried in the family plot and has a civilian upright grave marker. There is no indication of his veteran status on the marker, so his grave often has no American flag placed on it on Memorial Day by the local veterans organizations. Is there anything available from the VA to provide a marker in such circumstances?

A: If you husband passed away on or after Nov. 1, 1990, he may be eligible for a grave marker medallion for placement in a private cemetery. The medallions come in 2-inch, 3 3/4-inch and 6 1/2-inch sizes. The medallion will be sent directly to the requester with an epoxy set to attach it to the upright grave marker already there. For more information and how to order, browse "VA form 40-1330M" (claim for government medallion for placement in civilian cemetery).