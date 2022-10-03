Veterans Corner: Calvin L. Graham; Veterans Day; and rededication of WWII monument

WHO WAS CALVIN L. GRAHAM?

During World War II it was not unusual for American boys to lie about their age in order to enlist. Calvin L. Graham was born in 1930 to a poor family in Texas whose stepfather was abusive. By the sixth grade Calvin left home to live with an older brother and paid his way by selling newspapers and delivering telegrams. Doing so prompted an interest in what was going on in the war and made him think about joining the fight. He started shaving, hoping that doing so would encourage his beard to grow and thus make it easier for him to lie about his age. It failed! He tried to lower his voice (since he was pre-pubescent) to make himself seem older.

At age 12 he forged his mother’s signature on a consent form, stole a notary stamp and told his mother that he was going to see some relatives.

He enlisted in the Navy at age 12 and at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds. he became the youngest person to serve in World War II. At the Battle of Santa Cruz on Oct. 26, 1942 (he was still age 12), the young seaman was an anti-aircraft gunner on the battleship USS South Dakota, which was credited with downing 26 Japanese aircraft.

Graham next saw combat at the deadly Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 14, 1942 (still age 12), and suffered a “grievous” face wound. He remained at his station and later in the battle another assault burned him severely and threw him down three stories of the superstructure. Despite these injuries he remained conscious and tended to his comrades. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

However, his mother had found out about his service and informed the Navy of his true age. He was stripped of his medals and thrown in the brig for three months, which ended only because one of his sisters threatened to go to the press. He was discharged dishonorably from the Navy, but continued to fight to have his discharge and service record upgraded.

Finally, in 1978, President Jimmy Carter approved an honorable discharge and restored all of his medals except his Purple Heart. President Ronald Reagan restored more of his benefits and two years after Graham's death, in 1992, his Purple Heart was restored.

He never lost faith in his country and would probably have done the same thing, if he had it to do all over again. Such love and respect for our country is hard to find today. However, I thank God that America still has young men and women who care enough for what America stands for that they are willing to serve and protect us just as Calvin L. Graham did such a long time ago.

VETERANS DAY

Keep your eyes focused for the many events that will happen surrounding Veterans Day. Don’t miss the annual Veterans Day ceremony on the east lawn of the McLean County Museum of History that will commence at 11 minutes to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. It would be great to see more attendance at this event than mostly veterans, who make up the majority of attendees. Remember, all citizens reap the rewards of the wonderful way of life that our veterans earned for us in the revolution and that have continued without break to the present. Isn’t it about time all of us show our appreciation for what the veterans of our community have provided? Surely an hour of your time to recognize the sacrifices given by our veterans is not too much to ask.

WWII MONUMENT 25th ANNIVERSARY RE-DEDICATION

The World War II Monument on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington has undergone a major upgrade that will make the monument more durable in the face of time and weather. There will be a dedication ceremony on Nov. 5 for plaques honoring those who served in the Korean and Vietnam war eras. Further details will be summarized in this column as we approach the date.