AMERICAN LEGION BOYS STATE DELEGATES WANTED

The American Legion will conduct the weeklong Premier Boys State Program at Eastern Illinois State University June 10-16. Illinois originated the program in 1935, thus its use of the term “Premier." The program is offered in all 50 states. Boys who are juniors and will be seniors in the fall of 2023 are eligible to attend. Home-schooled students are also eligible to attend. The program entails establishing and running a Boys State government with sessions on education, government and achievement with special emphasis on leadership and patriotism. Sports and music are a significant part of the week. “The week that shapes a lifetime” is one of the most often used phrases to describe the experience by delegates who have attended. American Legion posts or other civic organizations sponsor attendance at Boys State and there is no cost to the delegate. Monetary scholarship awards in particular parts of the program can be earned while at Boys State. Contact your local American Legion or the Illinois American Legion Headquarters in Bloomington at 309-663-0361, or visit Illinoisboysstate.org for more information.

DID YOU KNOW?

There is no Vietnam veteran buried at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is charged with identifying the remains of MIAs from all the wars. After the Vietnam War, Congress and President Jimmy Carter agonized over the issue of how to honor those who served in Vietnam. A plaque at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington eventually was dedicated. President Ronald Reagan, however, wanted to inter an unknown soldier from the Vietnam War at the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington. Eventually, one set of remains was selected; they were listed as X-26 and interred at the Tomb of the Unknown in 1983 after lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda for three days in the soldier’s honor. Ten years later, with new identification technology available, the remains were identified and returned to the family. If you are a family with an MIA in its history from World War I to the present, please consider contacting the DPAA and providing a DNA sample. This sample will be included in the DNA database, which hopefully can identify remains so the MIAs can finally return home.

Q: I recently received a letter from the VA, that because of recent decisions by the VA on service-connected compensation claims, I might be eligible for compensation for the claim of hypertension (high blood pressure). Years ago, I filed a claim based on my diagnosis of hypertension which I felt was related to my exposure to Agent Orange during my service in Vietnam. My claim was denied! What is going on?

A: The VA recently added hypertension as a presumptive medical condition that is a result of exposure to Agent Orange. The VA routinely reviews past claims which were denied, based on medical conditions that are now considered service-connected, to try to ensure that veterans receive the benefits they deserve. The letter instructs the veteran to contact a Certified Veterans Service Officer and refile the claim for hypertension. Based on the circumstances of the refiling, and approval of the claim, a veteran may receive (although not guaranteed) backpay from the date the original claim was filed. Or the backpay may only begin on the day the new claim is filed.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Bailouts for business, financial institutions, student loans, welfare, subsidies for “climate change,” wars in other parts of the world and dozens of other well-intended handouts make it hard for veterans to relate to the sacrifices they made while they served their nation and how hard they had to fight their government for benefits that were promised to them. Many veterans relate their status in America with the following quote:

“…I do not want a government that will take care of me, I want a government that will make other men take their hands off me so I can take care of myself.” — Woodrow Wilson