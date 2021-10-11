Veterans Corner: Bowling appreciation, VA debt collection, misinformation and annual IVAC report

BOWLING APPRECIATION TO VETERANS

Twin City Lanes will show its appreciation to the military with a special event on Oct. 23. All military, veterans, active duty, reserve and guard are invited to join Twin City Lanes for two and a half hours of free bowling as their way of honoring those who have served or are currently serving their country in the military. Free bowling and shoes and discount specials on beer and well drinks are a part of the event. The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Twin City Lanes, 1006 E. Lincoln St. #2 in Bloomington.

VA DEBT COLLECTION REMINDER

As expected, VA will resume over-payment notifications for new benefit debts and the debts deferred from April 6, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, due to the COVID pandemic. However, VA will not deduct debts from benefits payments until January 2022. Debt notification letters sent to affected veterans and beneficiaries will include options to request debt relief for those who continue to need financial relief from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LACK OF INFORMATION LEADS TO MISINFORMATION

The Disabled Veterans Homestead Act is better known as PTAX-342 after the form number used to apply for the exemption. A recent Chicago Sun-Times article has raised the demeaning specter that veterans who receive the reduction or elimination of the EAV (Equalized Assessed Value) on their home are getting “benefits” to which they are not deserving. This subject was raised shortly after the PTAX–342 was implemented several years ago. The PTAX-342 act provides real estate tax relief for veterans who receive a 30% or higher service-connected disability compensation rating. A veteran receiving a 70% to 100% service-connected rating pays no Illinois real estate property tax based on the EAV being zero. People jump to the wrong conclusion that this tax relief was just another “benefit” from military service, like VA Health Care, the G.I. Bill for Education Assistance, the VA Home Loan Guarantee Program and other VA benefits.

Our young men and women who enter military service to this country are giving years out of their lives at substantially less pay than their civilian counterparts doing the same work. Those who serve also protect everyone else’s freedom, liberties and way of life. Benefits are well-deserved and are truly “benefits” from having served. However, service-connected disability compensation is not a benefit. Compensation is an obligation and America’s attempt to make as whole as possible, those whose military service left them with injuries or medical conditions that result in a reduction in the ability of such veterans to find gainful employment or a reduced ability to earn as much as they could have earned except for their service-connected disability. VA Disability Compensation is not a benefit!

ILLINOIS VETERANS ADVISORY COUNCIL ANNUAL REPORT

The Illinois Veterans Advisory Council was created in 2017 to identify processes to facilitate a more orderly and productive transition to civilian life for veterans who have been engaged in an active theater, as they leave military service. This council recommends to the Illinois Congressional delegation legislation that will support and assist the veteran and the veteran’s family. The council’s annual report has been published and can be visited at https://www2.Illinois.gov/veterans/features/news/Documents/Vet%20IVAC%20AR21.pdf.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0