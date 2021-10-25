Veterans Corner: ARC programs, Halloween events, Post 79 breakfast & dinner, veteran apartments and McLean County VAC assistance

VETERANS MONTH PROGRAMS AT THE ARC NOVEMBER 2021

The Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal presents the following events for veterans. Nov. 2, 10 a.m. at Bonnie’s Café, which focuses on military, will have books on-the-go, from the Normal Public Library, featuring a variety of books and videos. Nov. 3, 10 a.m. in the auditorium that honors those who served by remembering World War II: the poet Tim Hunt will read poems. Nov. 4, 10 a.m., in the auditorium a presentation that presents information about the Peoria Honor Flight program which honors veterans with a visit to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials during a one-day adventure of respect and honor to our veterans. Nov. 6, 1 p.m. in the auditorium will be Saturday movie matinee presentation of “From Here to Eternity” which was quite controversial when released but has become an iconic movie about the lives of those who experienced Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Nov. 8, 10 a.m. in the auditorium where ARC member John Bishop, retired Air Force member, will share his experiences working in a ballistic missile site during the Cold War. The ARC currently has about 260 members who are veterans.

BLOOMINGTON VFW 454 HALLOWEEN EVENT

Bloomington VFW 454 will hold a Costume Party & Contest at the Post on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. AKA Band will be playing Classic Rock. Come out for the music and maybe win some of the prizes. Prize winners 1st through 3rd will win $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Everyone is invited to have an enjoyable Halloween with friends at your VFW Post 454.

BREAKFAST & DINNER AT LEROY AMERICAN LEGION

LeRoy American Legion Post 79 will host a Catfish and Walleye Dinner for $10.00 on Oct. 29 from 4:30-7 p.m. There will be a Breakfast Buffet on Nov. 7 from 7-10 a.m., and a Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m. Future breakfasts and dinners will be promoted in future Veterans Corner columns.

INCOME-BASED APARTMENTS AVAILABLE TO VETERANS

MVAH, a property developer, has six income-based apartments designated for veterans in the brand-new apartment building in Bloomington called the “Lincoln Lofts." These apartments are located 1005 Four Seasons Road, Bloomington. There are, of course, income restrictions and other requirements. MVAH will pass on qualified applicants to the Bloomington Housing Authority (BHA) to get the project-based voucher in Place. Rent under BHA is normally 30 percent of income. For more information call 309-590-6740 or visit the website at https://www.mvahpartners.com/properties/lincoln-lofts.

MCLEAN COUNTY VAC STILL ASSISTING VETERANS IN NEED

Your McLean County VAC has remained open and available to serve our veterans in McLean County regardless of the COVID-19 restrictions. We provide short-term, emergency rent and utility financial assistance. You must have a valid DD214 separation from military service form as the primary requirement for consideration. Interviews for assistance are by appointment only at which time other documents may be requested. For more information or to establish an appointment call 309-888-5140.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

