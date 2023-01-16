Veterans Corner: American Legion fundraiser; fraud case settlement; toxic exposure screenings

Lexington American Legion Fundraiser

Lexington American Legion Post 291 will hold its annual pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Lexington school cafeteria. Serving times are 6 a.m. to noon. Donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children under age 12. This is a major fundraiser for the post and supports the many services provided to veterans and to the community.

So come to Lexington on Jan. 21 and support our veterans and experience a hearty mid-winter breakfast.

Veteran fraud case settlement

The Federal Trade Commission and 18 states (including Illinois) sued national retailer Harris Jewelry to stop the company from cheating military families with illegal financing and sales practices.

Harris Jewelry operated retail stores near and on military bases across the country. Their business model was designed to primarily target and service people in the military. The FTC investigation found that Harris’ marketing technique utilized a marketing scheme, dubbed “Operation Teddy Bear,” during which Harris advertised teddy bears in military uniforms with promises of charitable donations. The jewelry company deceptively claimed that financing jewelry purchases through Harris would raise service members’ credit scores, misrepresented that its protection plans were not optional or were required, and added the plans to purchases without consumers' consent.

Harris Jewelry was also charged with violation of the Military Lending Act. Over $34.2 million in awards for more than 46,000 service members and veterans who were deceived and defrauded by Harris have been ordered.

Veterans who entered a predatory financing loan with Harris between January 2014 and July 2022 will be eligible for restitution to the extent they paid for warranties. Veterans who made purchases from Harris on a payment plan and still have an outstanding debt to Harris/CACUSA should stop payments now! According to the settlement, your remaining balance is now $0.

The settlement also requires Harris to remove all negative consumer reports they have made about the debt. Contact the FTC or the attorney general of Illinois to learn more about the settlements (1-800-382-3000).

Toxic exposure screening update

The Department of Veterans Affairs has screened 1 million veterans for military exposures as part of the PACT Act signed into law on Aug.10, 2022. The only caveat about the screening process is that only veterans enrolled in VA health care will be offered the initial toxic exposure screening and the follow-up screenings at least once every five years.

Unfortunately, only about one-third of veterans are enrolled in VA health care because of being denied because of the income means test, discharge under other than honorable conditions or because the veteran has not bothered to enroll. Those veterans who were denied VA enrollment for health care should contact the Bloomington VA Clinic and inquire about the potential exposures you may have experienced while in the military.

Some of the exposures such as Agent Orange, Camp Lejeune contaminated water and others may have already been recognized as toxic exposures long after your service was completed. Korean War-era veterans are the best example of an exposure that happened in 1955 but was not admitted to by the U.S. government until many years later (2021).

Don’t wait until something is wrong before coming to VA, whose providers are trained to recognize issues and concerns unique to veterans. The toxic screening program facilitates early diagnosis and care. Apply for enrollment now! Then get screened.

Did you know?

A Jan. 5 Pentagon press release indicated that the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery was being disassembled. An Arlington spokesman, however, indicated that the information provided by the Department of Defense was incorrect. The paragraph reporting the disassembly has been removed from the story.

A plan for the removal of the monument is still being developed, according to the Arlington National Cemetery spokesman. Many other national cemeteries across the nation have Confederate cemeteries. The Rock Island Arsenal in northwest Illinois has a separate Confederate cemetery near the regular Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. The Rock Island Arsenal was a Civil War prisoner-of-war camp.

How far will we go to purge the past of history because that history has divisive information we do not like, before the purge itself becomes divisive and corrosive to our nation’s future?