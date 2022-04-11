Veterans Corner: A veterans fair, Second Chance Month and military records

EVENT

Central Illinois Veteran-Warriors will host a veterans fair at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington, where you will hear about all the benefits, possibilities and opportunities that veterans organizations provide. The fair will feature organizations that assist in job placement, legal aid and sports and outdoor recreation. The event is free and open to everyone. Central Illinois Veteran-Warriors is a 501(c)3 organization created in 2018 with the mission to provide therapeutic, recreational and educational opportunities for wounded, injured and disabled Veterans. For more information about the event and CIVW, follow them on Facebook or contact them at info@CIVW.org.

DID YOU KNOW?

In conjunction with a presidential proclamation designating April as Second Chance Month, VA has introduced new efforts to better help those reentering into society after incarceration by improving interagency coordination. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said that “Justice-involved veterans deserve an opportunity to fully reintegrate into society.” During Second Chance Month, VA is taking action to enable veterans committed to rejoin society post-incarceration by expanding the use of a web-based tool to identify and connect them to needed VA care, while also restoring VA benefits faster. Under this program, the VA works with the Social Security Administration and Bureau of Prisons to streamline the information-sharing processes, ensuring that the VBA (Veterans Benefits Administration) receives prison release dates for veterans within 30 days after release to improve timeliness to reinstate benefits as applicable. Currently, the burden to apply for and receive the reinstatement of Social Security benefits and VA benefits falls entirely upon the veterans. For more information, browse VA press releases about veterans second chance.

Q: My father served in Vietnam in 1967-1968 in the infantry. He did not talk much about his service for a long time after he left the military. He always said his experience was very intense and the poor reception he got from those who had not served made him reluctant to talk about his experience. After all these years he has opened up to the family about his service. I would like to create a military service display for his medals and awards, but he disposed of them as part of his withdrawal from that part of his life. He also cannot find his DD 214. How can I get replacements for his medals so I can put together a fitting tribute to his service?

A: The National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis has military records. The medals, ribbons and commendations he was awarded for his military service will be listed on the DD 214. He also may have recorded his DD 214 at the county recorder's office. Your VAC (309-888-5140) can help in getting both the DD 214 as well as the requested medals, etc. The Standard Form 180 (SF180) Request for Military Documents is used for both acquiring military records like the DD 214 as well as the location to order the free replacements for his medals, ribbons and commendations.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

