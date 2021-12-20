Veterans Corner: A message for veterans, holiday ARC activities, vision tech and a new VA director

THOSE WHO SERVED CONTINUE TO SERVE

Thank you to The Pantagraph for the articles that appeared on the front page and continued on other pages of the Dec. 16 edition of the paper. Veterans served in the military because of their feelings of duty, honor and patriotism for the America that gave them the right of opportunity to become the best that hard work and abilities permit. Veterans, come join a veterans group and relive that uplifting feeling of devotion and commitment. Contact your VAC Office at 309-888-5140 or browse the various veteran organization websites for more information on what these groups do and how to join them.

HOLIDAY SEASON ARC ACTIVITIES

The Normal Township Area Activity & Recreation Center presents many activities in December for the enrichment and enjoyment of those citizens who are enrolled at the ARC. Activities include a Lucky Dice gift exchange, Saturday holiday movie matinees, Christmas crafts, cookie decorating with Sugar Mama Bakery, Winter Solstice Music Enrichment, a holiday pickleball social and more. Finally, Peace Meal will be served in the dining room beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. ARC is closed on Friday, but meals may be picked up at the ARC parking lot at the south entrance on those days. Please call ARC at 309-888-9099 to reserve your meal and whether you would like skim or 2% milk with your meal. Reservations must be made by noon one day in advance. (Masks must be worn indoors at ARC.)

VA TECHNOLOGY ADVANCE FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED

Veterans who experience low vision or who are legally blind now have a new solution to increase their freedom and ability to handle everyday tasks. VA studies indicate roughly 130,000 veterans are legally blind, and another 1 million veterans experience low vision. This new technology, The OrCam MyEye, is designed to be mounted on existing eyeglasses, is lightweight and actually reads text to the user. It is now being issued by the VA to those who are eligible. Training to use the device is done remotely, consisting of a few video sessions. Veterans who have VA health coverage and are legally blind or have low vision may be eligible to receive this product fully funded by the VA regardless of the age of the veteran or if the condition occurred during active service. Consult your VA primary provider for more information and eligibility.

VA ILLIANA ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR

VA announces that Dr. Staci Williams has been selected as the new medical center director for VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville. The Illiana Health Care System includes a 398-bed hospital and a 223-bed Community Living Center as well as five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield. She will oversee the delivery of health care to more than 150,000 veterans living in the surrounding 30-county area of Illinois and Indiana, and is responsible for an operating budget of $337,801,605 and a workforce of 1,500 personnel. She assumed her official duties Dec. 19. Williams previously served associate director for the VA facility at Tomah, Wisconsin. Before joining the VA family, she served as a managing pharmacist at Marshland Pharmacies Inc. in Wisconsin. She earned her Bachelor of Science in pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

