Veterans Corner: 82nd Airborne Division Monument; Labor Day veterans fundraiser

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a major effort was initiated to erect a monument at the U.S. Army Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, Georgia, commemorating the Army 82nd Airborne Division. The 82nd Airborne Division is the only major Army Infantry unit that does not have a monument at the Infantry Museum. Local veteran Rick Dalton is the chair of the committee to erect the monument. Restrictions relative to the pandemic have now eased and the effort to erect the monument has been renewed with enthusiasm. If you ever served in, or if any relative of yours ever served in, or if you know anyone who served in the 82nd Airborne Division, contact Rick Dalton at 309-533-8730 or daltoneugene@aol.com . The 82nd Airborne Division, “The All-American Division” (so named because there were members of the division in World War I from all 48 states), has a long and proud history of serving our country. The monument to their service and sacrifices is long overdue to take its rightful place with the other monuments at the Infantry Museum.

A special National Naming Commission was established a year ago to rename nearly a dozen major Army posts because they were originally named after Confederate Civil War generals and military leaders. The naming was a compromise made by a reconstituted but split Congress after the post-Civil War reunification of our country. This compromise allowed the establishment of military forts in the south in exchange for allowing the southern states to name the posts. The year-round better weather in the south would allow military training all year. Fort Benning and Fort Bragg are just two of those bases which are being renamed to remove any reference that the names were associated with the Confederate states. Now, this commission is recommending that one of the most highly decorated and longest tenured National Guard units must abandon several of the 51 significant battle commendation ribbons flown atop their unit flags, because the ribbons commemorate major Civil War battles during which the unit fought on the Confederate side. The 248-year-old 175th Infantry Regiment of the Maryland National Guard saved George Washington’s Army at the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776, played a major role in saving Baltimore from the British destruction at the Battle of North Point in 1814 and hit Omaha Beach on June 7, 1944. Four-hundred fifty-seven Confederate streamers are presently authorized for units in 11 southern states and Missouri, with Georgia and Virginia having by far the most units that would be affected. The commission is also scrutinizing the names of scores of streets, buildings, ships and fields, as well as signs, statues and memorials. Are we forgetting George Orwell’s novel "1984," where government rewrote history in order to further a political agenda? History should tell the entire story, not cherry-pick information that only tells part of the story. Half-truths and incomplete context may further an agenda, but results in distrust and loss of confidence in the people who are rewriting the history. We can be better than this!