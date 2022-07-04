Veterans Corner: 4th of July; military funeral honors; VA log-ins

FOURTH OF JULY IS NOT THE HOLIDAY

The holiday on the Fourth of July is NOT the holiday, but rather the date that we celebrate Independence Day. Let all Americans recognize and celebrate the freedoms and rights secured and gifted to us by those who served this country in the Revolutionary War, and those who have followed who have maintained those freedoms for us. Veterans, have a great Independence Day weekend! Be proud that you have helped maintain our freedoms by continuing that long line of Americans who have been willing to put their lives at risk so our way of life can be that "shining light on the hill" that stands as an inspiration for the rest of the world to which to aspire.

MILITARY FUNERAL RITES FOR NATIONAL GUARD

Q: I served six years in the Illinois National Guard and was given an honorable discharge. In the past few years, I have attended several funerals where military rites were accorded. I never served in the federal military. Am I eligible for military rites of any kind when I pass?

A: Yes! The rendering of military funeral honors for United States Armed Forces veterans is a tribute that our veterans and their families justly deserve. Section 578 of the National Defense Authorization Act requires the Department of Defense to provide, upon request, military funeral honors for eligible veterans. Any person (active duty, National Guard or Reserve) who has completed at least one enlistment or other obligated military service and received an honorable discharge is eligible for military funeral honors. These honors may not be furnished for any individual convicted of a capital offense under federal or state law for which the person was sentenced to death or life without parole. The National Guard is designated a primary provider of military funeral honors and will provide a flag-folding team, presentation of the folded flag to next of kin, and "Taps." Military rites should be coordinated with the funeral home, and they will normally acquire the casket flag for draping the casket. The National Guard Honor Guard details conduct their part of military honors at over 150,000 funerals for veterans each year.

DID YOU KNOW?

Military funeral honors often include a three-volley rifle salute as part of the ceremony. What is the significance of three rounds or volleys? This is a tradition that dates to the European dynastic wars, which were fought between 1688 and 1748. The volleys were shots fired on the battlefield during a battle to signal a request and acceptance from the two sides to pause the fighting, intended to allow time for both sides to remove the bodies of their fallen soldiers from the battlefield. The two sides would cease hostilities until the firing of another three volleys, meaning the dead had been properly cared for and each side was ready to resume the battle. The three rounds of bullets fired at a military funeral rites ceremony represent the three volleys fired and the three words duty, honor and country.

VA SIMPLIFIES LOG-IN PROCEDURES FOR MOST PLATFORMS

Q: I am an older veteran, and I can use the computer to browse and use email. However, I have a terrible time managing the many usernames and passwords I have to access many websites. This is especially true with the many websites I use for access to VA benefit information. Can the VA do anything to reduce the frustration concerning access to VA information?

A: VA has adopted Login.gov for a unified veteran sign-in experience that provides seamless experiences across multiple government platforms. Veterans can now use the same login and password to access a growing list of federal government digital platforms including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Personnel Management and Small Business Administration to deliver a secure and streamlined identity verification experience. Currently, veterans can log in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet and VA’s flagship Health and Benefits mobile app using Login.gov. Visit Login.gov to learn more about the new sign-in process.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0