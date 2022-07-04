 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle fire damages Bloomington apartment building

070522-blm-loc-fire

This photo provided by the Bloomington Fire Department shows the aftermath of a vehicle fire at an apartment building, 2510 E. Washington St. 

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington apartment building was damaged and evacuated as crews responded to a vehicle fire early Monday, but no one was injured, officials said. 

Crews responded at 2:18 a.m. to 2510 E. Washington St., where dispatchers said several cars were burning and the one-story building was exposed to fire, according to a statement from the Bloomington Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found a single cab pickup fully involved, with cars on either side on fire, the department said. Flames were extending to the apartment building. 

A hose line was quickly deployed, the department said, but the firefighters faced challenges when the truck's fuel tank spilled burning fuel on the pavement. Firefighters used handheld extinguishers and laid down a foam blanket to suppress the burning fuel. 

A total of three vehicles were damaged, and the apartment had fire and water damage, the department said. One person was displaced but did not require assistance. 

A fire investigator was on scene, but no cause or damage had been determined as of Monday afternoon, the department said.  

