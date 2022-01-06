 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

USPS working to resolve mail delivery issues in Bloomington-Normal area

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement Thursday it's taking steps to address delivery issues in Bloomington-Normal .

Tim Norman with USPS Strategic Communications, Chicago/Illinois 1 District, said their workforce isn't immune to the human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added they will continue flexing available resources to meet workloads, and they're proud of the efforts of postal employees that serve the Twin Cities and surrounding communities.

As COVID cases grow, Connect Transit suspends fares, late-night service

"We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times," Norman said.

COVID leads Bloomington District 87 to close schools Friday

He advised customers to contact their local postal station or visit the 'Contact us' section of the USPS website to report any issues: usps.force.com/emailus/s/.

Norman stated all emails will be carefully documented and the right steps will be taken to strengthen service.

"The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities," he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington teachers adapt to COVID and winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News