USPS package sorting machine

BLOOMINGTON — With every Christmas season comes a time filled with letters to Santa, gifts for dear friends and greeting cards to herald the Yuletide cheer.

Every year, Santa’s elves get some help from the U.S. Postal Service. This year, workers will get some help of their own, thanks to a new package-sorting machine. Pantagraph journalists got a look at the equipment and overall operations during a quick tour of the Bloomington Post Office, 1511 E. Empire St., on Tuesday.

“The Saturday after Black Friday is when the package volume really starts to increase and then it gradually keeps increasing until we get to that one peak day before it starts to trickle down,” said postmaster Nicole West.

New shipping technology

The new machine, called a single induction package sorter, can process more than 2,000 packages every hour with packages ranging from one ounce to 30 pounds, said Tim Norman, strategic communications specialist for USPS Illinois District 1.

“It’s really good for the Bloomington area,” Norman said. “It gets packages out to customers quicker, and it’s a more reliable service for residents when they ship something out.”

Employees first unload the parcels onto a conveyor belt, making sure the barcodes are facing up. The parcels then pass through a scanner that reads the barcode and later travels down the conveyor belt before being automatically dropped into the appropriate bin for the sorting center.

The machine is one of 137 machines the USPS has planned to implement across the country to meet the mailing and shipping needs ahead of the holiday season, Norman said. It is part of the service’s 10-year “Delivering for America” initiative, aimed at solidifying the service’s financial sustainability and rate of on-time deliveries.

Since March 2021, the USPS has added a total of 249 new package-sorting machines to its network and increased package processing capacity to 60 million packages per day this holiday season, Norman said.

“It helps us out in the fact that we no longer have to sort each parcel individually like we used to,” said postal carrier Ken Kemp. “Now everything is dumped into these blue tubs by route which makes it much more convenient because everything in there is for our route.”

West said the machine is a timesaver, as material that could have required processing all through the night can take place in a few hours.

“This machine is a gamechanger,” West said. “It is a life-changing aspect where we can now go home a little earlier to spend time with out families and to actually shop for ourselves and our family.”

Parcel workload

In its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, USPS reported an average time of two and half days to deliver a piece of mail or package across the postal network.

“During the Christmas season, you start to feel that rush of getting those package to customer and they are expecting those presents to be delivers in a timely fashion,” West said. “It’s important for us that we get enough employees staffed to have that process done as soon as possible.”

Mail clerk Pauluette Smith, who has worked at the office for eight months, said she and others work as a team in order to ensure packages leave in a timely manner and are sent to the correct destinations.

“We need to be here every day and work overtime so the kids can get their gifts,” said Smith, who primarily works in sales, services and distribution. “If that means 10 to 12 hours shifts, six days a week, that’s what we got to do to get them out because mail volume isn’t gonna stop. It’s gonna pick up more every day.”

Nationwide, Norman said the USPS hired over 20,000 people for the holidays and converted 41,000 part-time employees to full-time to help build a stronger workforce. The Bloomington post office employs about 210 people with the addition of a few holiday temporary positions.

According to the USPS, nearly 250 million people will visit their respective post office location this season, making up about 4.7 million people per day.

“The post office is probably the No. 1 most trusted agency as far as the sanctity of mail goes,” Kemp said. “You hear a lot of joking and a lot of jocularity, but they believe that those parcels have to get out and get to the homes correctly, and there’s a certain amount of satisfaction with that at the end of the day.”

‘Pride and joy’

The amount of packages and mail has seemingly increased since the beginning of the pandemic, with people ordering online and finding convenience in having something shipped rather than picking it up at a store.

“This is probably the second-heaviest Christmas out of my career that I’ve seen,” said Kemp, who has worked on and off as a postal carrier since 1973. “The flow of parcels has increased since the lockdowns. COVID had a lot to do with people finding more convenient ways to shop online.”

Although the workload can be immense, Kemp said it isn’t without its moments of satisfaction, such as being greeted with the joy of children whose families receive packages.

When kids are expecting Santa to deliver their presents, Kemp said he tells them that he is dropping off the gifts because Santa is busy and needs help.

“The kids get a kick out of that,” Kemp said. “In a way, it’s fun just to see the kids go up to the door as I’m dropping the packages off. They get a charge out of that.”

Norman, who has been with USPS since 1982, said the holidays are what postal service employees look forward to every year and enjoy the most, because they get to take part in the sharing of joy throughout the season.

“There’s a lot of hours and a lot of hard work but it’s that feeling of pride that you’ve delivered for people all across the country,” Norman said. “It’s one of those marvelous things that happens every year.”

West, who has worked with the USPS since 1994, said every season workers start to feel that rush of getting packages in and out the door in time for Christmas Day.

“This is our pride and joy,” West said. “We have to protect the mail for these customers and make sure that each one receives the package they were hoping for.”

Operation Santa Who: United States Postal Service's 100th annual Operation Santa What: Children can write a letter to the North Pole by including their first name, last name, full return address and holiday wishes. When: Letters should be postmarked by Dec. 12 Where: Address letters to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 Link: www.uspsoperationsanta.com

Tips to Protect Mail and Packages Don't leave delivered mail and packages unattended. Just as wallets and purses shouldn't be left on the front seat of an unlocked car overnight, mail and packages shouldn't be left uncollected in mailboxes or on front porches for any length of time. Going out of town? Hold mail at a local Post Office. Instead of risking leaving a package unattended for an extended period of time, customers planning on being away from home for a few days are encouraged to take advantage of 'Hold Mail' service. Letters and packages will be held securely at the customer's local Post Office location until they return. Plan ahead. Ship using Hold for Pickup. When shipping a package, customers can choose the 'Hold for Pickup' option and recipients can collect the packages at their local Post Office location. For customers receiving packages, they can redirect incoming packages to their local Post Office by selecting 'Hold for Pickup' using USPS Package Intercept. Customize the delivery. If the package doesn't fit the residential mailbox and the customer won't be home to receive it, the customer can provide delivery instructions online and authorize the carrier to lease it in a specified location. Visit usps.com, enter the tracking number and select 'Delivery Instructions.' Secure the shipment using USPS Special Services. Signature Confirmation helps ensure the package ends up in the right hands by requiring a signature at the time of delivery. For the most valuable packages, customers can opt for 'Registered Mail' service. 'Registered Mail' receives special handling from the time it's mailed until it's delivered, documenting the chain of custody.