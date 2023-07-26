BLOOMINGTON — As youth nationwide gathered last week in Atlanta for the annual Disruptivator Summit hosted by Usher's New Look Foundation, five teens from Bloomington-Normal were among them.

The opportunity to network, gain professional skills and mingle with leaders from various industries was not missed on them or their families. All members of the nonprofit Jule Foundation who were chaperoned by founder Andre Hursey, the participants included his daughter, Amaya Hursey, 17; Sahara Williams, 16; Chance French, 15; B.J. Dumas, 16; and Jenaya Myers, 16.

Williams' mother, Sharon, said before the group left July 19 that the opportunity was ripe for the taking.

"I think the networking is good," she said, "and building relationships is very important. Because the time, right here, I think that building the relationships is the most important at this point."

Jessica Williams, executive director for Usher's New Look, said the not-for-profit started in 1999 when the Grammy-winning artist and his mother decided to help at-risk and under-served youth.

Williams said the goal is to give youth the opportunity to meet professionals and network, developing leadership skills and what they call their "spark" to start career planning.

French's mother, Shique Smith, said that experience is invaluable to her son.

"I like the idea of him building those relationships and the exposure, because, oftentimes, when you're in the same four walls, you get the same thing every day," Smith said.

"So this exposure allows (these youth) to get exposed to different kids that have different dreams and ideas that they've never even thought of and may spark something in them."

Antonio Myers, Jenaya's father, said the summit is an experience he and his generation were never offered.

"They're just going and experiencing different things that we didn't when we were growing up ... I just think the program is good for the kids. And it shows that, if you put your effort into it, you'll get things like they're getting right now," he said.

Some of the professions covered this year involved various positions in healthcare, information technologies, education and the corporate sector.

Before boarding a flight back to Bloomington on Friday, the five participants and Andre Hursey discussed their experience in a phone call with The Pantagraph.

They said one of the excursions, akin to a field trip in a professional setting, was with Walmart Global Tech, an arm of the retailer that aims to integrate technologies into the customer experience, expanding beyond simply a retail store.

Jenaya Myers said, "There's way more thought and actual effort put into these things (like statistics and logistics) than you'd actually think."

French said, "We got to see an intern that worked there. And it was nice to see like, people that are going from college and get to work in the summer

"The office was really nice," he added. "They had like a fancy sparkling water machine that we got to try. It was a little too fancy if you asked me," he said with a chuckle.

When the group met Usher, Dumas said, he took the time to give them some advice.

"(He was) basically saying to follow your Spark. Which, your Spark is you superpower, as they call it. What you can do — like what's your skill and how you can use it to change the world," he said.

Dumas' father, Brantley, said these experiences are helping to shape his son's path for college and career.

"For him to have opportunities to learn what his passion is before he goes to college — that way he's not wasting time, like a lot of us did, trying to figure out what our career path should be or what he wants to do," he said.

This way, Brantley Dumas said, his son can have a longer career working in his passion. "When you're working in your passion and not just working to work, it's a lot different," he said.

Dumas' mother, Renarda, said being part of the summit and the Jule Foundation has helped her son build confidence.

"When I see him in spaces that he's usually not in and speaking to adults, and being able to convey his convictions and his dreams and ideas ... it builds his confidence and makes me happy and proud," she said.