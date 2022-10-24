Uptown Normal's annual Treat Feast returns Thursday

NORMAL — Uptown Normal's annual Treat Feast will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Normal businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters throughout the night. There will also be a "Monster Mash" dance party for all ages powered by Rivian Automotive with DJ Jodah, who will play Halloween-themed music.

Treat Feast is free and all ages are welcome. Costumes are encouraged.

All of Uptown Circle, East Beaufort Street from Linden Street to Uptown Circle and North Street from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle will signed no parking after 3 p.m. and closed to traffic starting at 4 p.m.

The roads are expected to reopen around 7 p.m. or as soon as it is safe to do so.

Cyclists and other users of the Constitution Trail are encouraged to seek alternate routes due to anticipated crowds during the event.

Treat Feast is presented by the Town of Normal with support from WBNQ, B104 and WJBC.

Visit uptownnormal.com/treatfeast or contact Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 for more information.