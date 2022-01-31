 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Update on North Main Street closure

  • 0

NORMAL — The road closure of North Main Street near Manchester Road scheduled to start today has been delayed due to upcoming weather. 

The closure for a sanitary sewer repair was originally supposed to last through Thursday.

An update on this project will be released soon. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News