Update on North Main Street closure

NORMAL — The road closure of North Main Street near Manchester Road scheduled to start today has been delayed due to upcoming weather.
The closure for a sanitary sewer repair was originally supposed to last through Thursday.
An update on this project will be released soon.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
