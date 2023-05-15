Food preservation—also referred to as canning, freezing, drying, pasteurization, or fermenting—is an ancient practice. Preservation is the best method to avoid spoilage—when food is not safe for human consumption. While there are 11 different types of food preservation, the best for beginners is fermentation. All you need is a clean glass jar with a tight sealing lid, seasonings, salt, water, and the veggies or fruit. Preservation is excellent for home gardeners or those who purchase perishable foods in bulk, yet it’s also an all-around easy and effective zero waste tactic for anyone.