NORMAL — The Unity Community Center in Normal received the University of Illinois Extension's team award for excellence in diversity programming.
The award recognizes teams that support diversity, pluralism and innovation, building organizational change, according to a news release from the Extension.
The Unity Center is a multicultural center that provides free educational programs for youth and families in the community. The center provides academic support, enrichment and positive youth development programming for families with limited resources, immigrant families, and English-language youth learners through the local school districts.
The center uses the 4-H youth development model to offer a positive, structured learning environment that helps build strong educational foundations and provides life-skills training.
Members from the center who were recognized include Bobbie Lewis-Sibley, interim assistant director of government relations; Alcha Corban, 4-H youth development educator; Afiwa Tete, 4-H youth development program coordinator; and Natalie Grider, 4-H youth development program coordinator.
The staff was recognized by Shelly Nickols-Richardson during the University of Illinois Extension's annual conference held in November in Urbana.
