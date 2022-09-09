United Way taking nominations for Volunteer of the Year Award

BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County is seeking nominations for the 2022 Phillip Covey Volunteer of the Year Award through Sept. 19.

Community nonprofit agencies are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by requesting a nomination form from Pat Grosso at pgrosso@uwaymc.org.

The winner will be announced at the Women United dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The award also includes a $2,000 donation to the nonprofit organization where the volunteer has served. Women United members, nonprofit nominees and their organization representatives, along with community leaders, are invited to attend.

The award was established in 1995 in memory of Phillip Covey, son of United Way of McLean County supporter Harold Covey, to recognize a human service agency and their nominated volunteer for outstanding work in the community.

Any local 501(c)3 designated organization is invited to submit applications nominating a volunteer. The recipient will be chosen based on criteria such as how the volunteer has changed the lives of others, how they have exhibited passion and expertise in their work for the agency, and how the volunteer has been critical to implementing the agency's mission.

Visit uwmclean.org for more information.