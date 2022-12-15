Unit 5 paraprofessional lauded for spreading joy

BLOOMINGTON — For paraprofessional Donna Dulle, going to work at Brigham Early Learning Center doesn't even feel like a job.

"I never worked a day in my life because I've enjoyed what I've done," said Dulle, of Bloomington. "When you come in here, it's not work. You're going to school."

This year, like many before it, Dulle has decorated throughout the school and shared various gifts and acts of kindness with students and staff, according to her colleagues at the McLean County Unit 5 facility.

The Pantagraph has been seeking suggestions for people whose lives embody the Christmas spirit for a series, "In Search of Santa." Dulle was nominated by her coworker Jana Kelly, a speech-language pathologist at Brigham.

"She always goes out of her way to greet you when you're in the hallway, she's very social and friendly and she's truly kind to every person," Kelly said.

Kelly said Dulle does so much for everyone that she thinks of her colleague as a kind of Mrs. Claus, especially when the holidays start roll around.

"She's just a remarkable person and she does it all because she thoroughly enjoys it," Kelly said. "She doesn't do it for glory or any of the wrong reasons."

After teaching and coaching volleyball at Mount Pulaski for 40 years, Dulle said, she came out of retirement simply because she was bored and looking for something to do.

She began working as a substitute teacher around the area before she found Brigham and decided to accept a full-time position as a paraprofessional in 2016.

"It's probably the most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life," Dulle said. "Almost every child in this building has a need or two or three, and sometimes even just a hug makes their day."

At the start of the season, Dulle said, she likes to brings about the Christmas spirit by leading fun chants with the students, decorating the hallways, painting rocks in the outdoor area and even buying holiday T-shirts so the staff can match.

She works to help students in need by bringing them extra food or buying clothing on sale from Kohl's for them to bring home.

"It's just her rapport with the children is so warm and welcoming," said Crishon Black, a blended preschool and kindergarten teacher at Brigham who works in the same classroom with Dulle. "Our children know they're not just coming to school but they also feel loved, nurtured and supported."

Black said Dulle's commitment to the children blends into the classroom lessons, as she interacts with them individually during reading activities or group settings, such as conducting a science project or discussing items brought in after a nature walk.

The good relationship between Black and Dulle has another benefit: setting an example for the children, Black said.

"You have to have that element of fun and education," Black said, "because the work side of it is driven by the part that is more magical for kids and builds on their foundation."

Principal Erin O'Grady said Dulle works during the summer to make sure the school is looking nice and even organizes staff meal days to bring in some extra cheer throughout the year to everyone.

"Teaching can feel like it's a thankless job sometimes, and so to have somebody appreciate you and go out of their way to make it better for everyone is really a great thing," O'Grady said. "I think she gets so much joy out of seeing the joy in others and what she can do for them."

As for Christmas, Dulle said, she plans to have a party for her classroom and will later spend time with family on a trip to Hawaii that has been postponed the last few years due to the pandemic.

"My family's really close and we talk all time in person or over the phone and do a lot of adventurous things together," Dulle said. "I think this school builds on that.

"To me, this is a family, and I think all the teachers feel that way, like they're part of it and enjoying it."

