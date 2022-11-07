Ugliest Sweater Run set for Dec. 3 in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laura Becher of Normal shows some enthusiasm as she and other runners near the end of the first lap of the Ugliest Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Miller Park in Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The 8th annual Ugliest Sweater Run will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3. at the Miller Park Pavilion. 

There will be a 3-mile or 1.5-mile non-competitive run or walk, with prizes awarded for special sweater categories.

There will also be stops on the route with selfie stations so participants can take their best ugly sweater pictures and put it on the event page.

Thee is $10 race fee and $1.60 sign-up free for the race only, or a $25 race fee and $2.50 signup fee to get a long-sleeve shirt along with event registration. 

Registration for the race with shirt ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 17. Registration for the race alone is available up to the start of the event. 

The event is sponsored by Bloomington Parks and Recreation and Fleet Fleet Bloomington.

Pre-registration for the event is required at fleetfleetbloomington.com/races/ugliest-sweater-run.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

