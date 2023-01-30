 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

CONGRESS

U.S. Rep. Sorensen to serve on agriculture, science committees

  • 0
  • Clay Jackson

U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen speaks on Wednesday about federal funding previously awarded to Connect Transit

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, announced his appointment to two House committees on Monday: the Agriculture Committee and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Sorensen, a former WQAD meteorologist, said in a news release that these appointments will put him in the best position to advocate his 17th Congressional District, which covers parts of northwest and central Illinois. The freshman lawmaker defeated East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in November for the seat, formerly held by retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos. 

"On the Agriculture committee, I will be our farmers' trusted voice in Congress, making sure they have support to expand markets for their agricultural goods and ensure their way of live is sustainable for generations to come," Sorensen said. "On the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I will use my experience as a meteorologist to craft policies that will mitigate the negative impact extreme weather is having on our communities."

Eric Sorensen 1 011823.JPG (copy)

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen speaks on Jan. 18 during a news conference to discuss federal funding previously awarded to Connect Transit in Bloomington-Normal. 

The House Agriculture Committee oversees policies and federal agencies responsible for agriculture, forestry, nutrition and rural development.

"Rep. Sorensen represents a diverse and highly productive congressional district with thousands of hard-working farm families who are blessed with some of the most productive soil on earth," Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr. said in a news release. "Farm Bureau looks forward to starting our work with Rep. Sorensen to identify farm policy priorities for his district and our state with the goal of enacting a farm bill this year.”

The Science, Space and Technology Committee has a roughly $42 billion budget and covers research and development outside of national defense and human health.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News