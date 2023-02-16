PONTIAC — University of Illinois Extension Livingston County Master Gardeners will host their annual "A Day in the Garden Patch" from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15.
The event is about inspiring, educating and encouraging gardeners, regardless of how much garden space they have to grow. The event is for those who love plants and want to discover new gardening tips and have fun.
About one-third of the food and drink people consume depends directly or indirectly on pollinators, and these creatures are in decline.
The three pollinator-themed presentations include "Plants for Pollinators," "What You Can Do for Pollinators" and "Designing Pots for Pollinators."
A $30 registration free is required and includes morning refreshments, three workshops, annual pollinator plants and DIY pollinator feeders. Check-in and light refreshments will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the workshops beginning at 9 a.m.
The program will be hosted by University of Illinois Extension-Livingston County Office at 1412 S. Locust St., Pontiac. Pre-registration is required and can be done at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents of by calling 815-842-1776.
