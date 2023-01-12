U of I Extension offering hybrid training in DeWitt, Macon, Piatt counties

CLINTON — The University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardner program has announced a new hybrid training option.

Hybrid training starts in February and offers a mixture of independent study, virtual training with educators and in-person activities. Coursework will be available online, and live classes will be held on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the DeWitt County Extension Office.

Live classes will include a short lecture, discussion and activity. Registration for hybrid training is open now until Jan. 27. Classes will begin Feb. 7 and end April 18.

The mission of the program is "Helping Others Learn to Grow." Training covers topics such as vegetable and flower gardening, insects and plant diseases, healthy soils, and trees and shrubs.

Registration is available at go.illinois.edu/MGTrainingDmp. The hybrid option will also be available in Macon and Piatt counties. Those who want to take the class are not required to be a gardening expert, but need only an interest in gardening and desire to learn and share knowledge.

Contact 217-935-5764 for more information.