Twin Cities parlors get scooping for National Ice Cream Day

BLOOMINGTON — The rain was pouring Sunday in the Twin Cities, but so was some locally-made soft-serve ice cream.

Sunday marked National Ice Cream Day, which was designated in 1984 by President Ronald Regan, according to the Illinois Dairy Foods Association.

Customers who made a trip into Theo’s Microcreamery on East Beaufort in uptown Normal were given raffle tickets to honor the occasion. Co-owner Mindy Theobald said they wanted to say thank you to their customers by giving winners gift cards for other local businesses. Some of those included the Pop Up Chicken Shop, Bloomington Meats and The Brass Pig Smoke and Ale House.

The owner said their best-selling flavors have included cookie monster, blueberry crumble and peach crisp.

She said they’re the “ultimate ice cream nerds" at Theo's, and they've attended a convention in Florida, an ice cream science class on North Carolina, and the opening day of a new ice cream museum in Chicago.

Preparing for the busy summer season means Theobald has to source products, which she said is currently difficult. For example, they order 55 pounds of peaches at a time for their peach crisp ice cream. She said that flavor was a big hit last year, and the peaches come from PrairiErth Farm in Atlanta, Illinois.

They also have to plan out their flavors for the season. Theobald said they try to mix in new flavors, as well as keep older favorites on the menu.

“You don’t need an excuse to eat ice cream, but if you do, today is the day,” said Theobald on Sunday.

Christina Doxsie made a stop Sunday to Theo’s with her two daughters, Matilda and Min Doxsie, plus their friend Addison Richardson. She said they’ve been there 20 times this summer, and traditionally get ice cream after going rock climbing.

Matilda had a scoop of blue moon, which she said had a vanilla flavor and was nice and sweet. Despite its blue hue, she said it doesn’t taste like blueberry.

“It’s a mystery ice cream flavor,” the 10-year-old said.

Min said the cookie monster flavor was her favorite. That’s because it has “1,000 cookies in one cream,” the 6-year-old said.

Her older sister also noted their friend has a role in the Community Players' musical production of “Matilda,” of which the title shares her name. Matilda Doxsie said she’ll be playing Veruca Salt in their upcoming production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

So the little Miss Doxsie agreed that eating ice cream was a good way to research her theatrical character.

Frosty treats can also be had at several other local ice cream shops around Bloomington-Normal.

Manager Christi Thompson said they “make ice cream dreams come true” at Carl’s Ice Cream Factory, located on College Avenue in Normal. Another walk-up location is on Locust Street in Bloomington.

She said they offer 30 flavors of homemade, hand-dipped ice cream, as well as soft serve and yogurt options.

Hit sellers at Carl’s include buster brownies and cheesecake bars, Thompson said. She said they also have ice cream cakes.

Janet and Steve Severson, both of East Peoria, made their first visit Sunday to Carl’s on College Avenue. Mr. Severson got the vanilla-chocolate swirl cone, which he said was “fudgy,” and Mrs. Severson had the peach cone. She said it was both peachy and refreshing.

They came with her sister, Ann Adkins, and her husband Greg Adkins, both of Roanoke. The latter said he might get a peach ice cream cone to go.

Over in downtown Bloomington is Main Street Scoop at Main and Monroe streets. Owner Janet Mariani said they stayed open late this weekend and last for the Saturdays on the Square concert series.

Their top sellers are lavender honey, salted caramel and sweet cream and cookies. Her favorite is the lavender honey. She also noted they have three dairy-free options: chocolate, lemon sorbet and mango sorbet.

And they use eco-friendly utensils and tableware. Mariani said it’s all compostable.

The owner agreed her location is prime for catching foot traffic. She added people who live and work around downtown Bloomington are “so happy we’re here.

“And the kids are happier.”

Mariani said her goal was to offer more things for children in downtown Bloomington.