 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Turner, Butler plan events in Mount Pulaski

  • 0

Republican State. Sen. Sally Turner of Beason and state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield plan two events in Mount Pulaski on Tuesday. 

"Coffee and Conversation" will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Market on the Hill, 125 S. Lafayette St. Officials said the event would offer updates on state and local issues and a chance to offer thoughts, ideas and concerns. 

The two will also attend a "Storytime" event at 10:15 a.m. at the Mount Pulaski Public Library, 320 N. Washington St. Attendees are invited to join for a story and information on summer reading opportunities for children. 

The events are free and open to the public. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Romania accommodates thousands of Ukrainian refugees daily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News