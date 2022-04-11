Turner, Butler plan events in Mount Pulaski

Republican State. Sen. Sally Turner of Beason and state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield plan two events in Mount Pulaski on Tuesday.

"Coffee and Conversation" will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Market on the Hill, 125 S. Lafayette St. Officials said the event would offer updates on state and local issues and a chance to offer thoughts, ideas and concerns.

The two will also attend a "Storytime" event at 10:15 a.m. at the Mount Pulaski Public Library, 320 N. Washington St. Attendees are invited to join for a story and information on summer reading opportunities for children.

The events are free and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0