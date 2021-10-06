Trick-or-treat hours announced for Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal have announced trick-or-treat hours for Halloween this year.
Trick-or-treating will take place in both cities from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
In announcements on social media, both police departments reminded families to only approach homes with exterior lights on during designated hours, and never enter a stranger's home.
They recommended trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight or glow sticks to light the way and help motorists to see them; use sidewalks and cross streets only at corners and use traffic signals and crosswalks; and wear reflective clothing.
Motorists are asked to drive slowly, yield to pedestrians and be alert, especially in residential areas.
"Let us join as a community to ensure trick-or-treaters have a fun, but safe time in the City of Bloomington,” said Jamal Simington, police chief for Bloomington. “Officers will be present in neighborhoods during trick-or-treat hours for extra presence."
