Traveling Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica making stop in Lincoln

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany in World War II. It was the largest invasion force in history, with hundreds of thousands of American, British, Canadian and other troops.
The replica will be at the
American Legion Post 263, 1740 5th St., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The replica is one half of the size of the original Tomb of the Unknown Soldier located in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. which is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The replica also holds the remains of unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the empty crypt of the Vietnam War.
Made with pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber, aluminum framing and retractable wheels, the replica was built by
Phillip Burkhalter Builders from Rome, Ga., and is owned and managed by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome.
The free event is being held in honor of the 125
th anniversary of the Abraham Lincoln DAR chapter.
Photos: Remembering D-Day
Batallion Ducks lay low
A first wave beach battalion Ducks lays low under the fire of Nazi guns on the beach of southern France on D-Day. One invader operates a walkie talkie radio directing other landing craft to the safest spots for unloading their parties of fighting men.
Dwight D. Eisenhower D Day
This is the scene censors viewed as the two-millionth foot of motion picture film reviewed since D-Day reached the screen at SHAEF film censorship theater and showed U.S. Gen, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, talking with men of the American Divison D-Day, June 6,1944. (AP Photo)
AP
Eisenhower Call for Victory
In this image provided by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, General Dwight Eisenhower gives the order of the day, "Full Victory - Nothing Else," to paratroopers somewhere in England just before they board their planes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of the continent of Europe, June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/U.S. Army Signal Corps Photo)
Anonymous
U.S Army paratroopers on D-Day
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, U.S. paratroopers fix their static lines before a jump before dawn over Normandy on D-Day.
WWII British D-Day Landing
In this photo provided by the British Navy, wounded British troops from the South Lancashire and Middlesex regiments are being helped ashore at Sword Beach, June 6, 1944, during the D-Day invasion of German occupied France during World War II. (AP Photo/British Navy)
ANONYMOUS
WWII D-DAY Normandy Invasion
A U.S. Coast Guard LCI, heavily listing to port, moves alongside a transport ship to evacuate her troops, during the initial Normandy landing operations in France, on June 6, 1944. Moments later the craft will capsize and sink. Note that helmeted infantrymen, with full packs, are all standing to starboard side of the ship. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WWII D-Day storming the beach
Men and assault vehicles storm the beach as Allied landing craft reach their destination during the initial Normandy landing operations in France, on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WWII U.S. Partatroopers D-DAY
American paratroopers, heavily armed, sit inside a military plane as they soar over the English Channel en route to the Normandy French coast for the Allied D-Day invasion of the German stronghold during World War II, June 6, 1944. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
American Invasion
America soldiers, equipped with full pack and extra allotments of ammunition, march down an English street to their invasion craft for embarkation, on June 6, 1944 for their historic second front assault on the french coast. (AP Photo)
AP
WWII France D-Day
The 15-inch guns of warspite shelling German invasion coast positions on the Normandy coast on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attack in Normandy
American troops move over the crest of a hill to the interior of Northern France, June 6, 1944. (AP Photo)
AP
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.