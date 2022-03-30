 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trans Day of Visibility Sashay planned Thursday in Normal

In recognition of International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, the Queer Coalition at Illinois State University will host a "sashay" through uptown Normal.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORMAL — In recognition of International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, the Queer Coalition at Illinois State University will host a "sashay" through uptown Normal.

Participants in the Trans Day of Visibility Sashay will gather at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Main Bell on ISU's Quad and depart at 4:45 p.m. From there, the group will walk along West North Street to Uptown Circle, culminating in a rally and poetry reading in support of trans youth.

After the rally, participants are invited to The Coffeehouse, 114 E. Beaufort St., for "snacks, mutual support and community building," according to the Facebook event page.

Preregistration for the event is encouraged, but not required.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

