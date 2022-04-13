Trades & Labor Fest set for April 30 in downtown Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History, in partnership with the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, will host the Trades & Labor Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, weather permitting.

The outdoor, family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and will take place on the museum square in the 200 block of North Center Street, the 100 block of West Jefferson Street and the 200 block of North Main Street.

A wide variety of local businesses, unions, tradespeople, skilled workers and artisans will be showcasing the skills and services they provide to the community in interactive ways. 

Free parking will be available at the Lincoln Parking Deck on Front Street. 

Email education@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

