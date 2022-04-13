Trades & Labor Fest set for April 30 in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History, in partnership with the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, will host the Trades & Labor Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, weather permitting.
The outdoor, family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and will take place on the museum square in the 200 block of North Center Street, the 100 block of West Jefferson Street and the 200 block of North Main Street.
A wide variety of local businesses, unions, tradespeople, skilled workers and artisans will be showcasing the skills and services they provide to the community in interactive ways.
Free parking will be available at the Lincoln Parking Deck on Front Street.
education@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.
Photos: AFSCME union members at ISU rally for better pay
About 150 members of AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
About 150 members of AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus on Tuesday. The rally was designed to unify member support as negotiations continue with ISU administration. The union filed a notice of authorization to strike with the state Educational Labor Relations Board last Thursday. The union represents builds and grounds and food service workers across the campus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus for fair wages, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Some of the members of AFSCME Local 1110 who rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus brought their families, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Members of AFSCME Local 1110 and friends rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Roberta Lynch, Executive Director of AFSCME Council 31, helps lead a rally for AFSCME workers outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bradley Pearson, right, a member of AFSCME Local 1110, brought his family to the rally outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
About 150 members of AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
About 150 members of AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
About 150 members of AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Some of the more than 100 members and supporters of AFSME Local 1110 take start a march around the Quad on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Connor Wood
AFSCME Council 31 staff and Local 1110 members lead the march across the ISU Quad on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Connor Wood
AFSCME Local 1110 marchers wrap up back in front of Hovey Hall on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Connor Wood
