BLOOMINGTON — At the turn of the 20th century, the mining community of Cardiff in northeast Livingston County was on the rise.

Thanks to the discovery of abundant coal deposits in 1899, Cardiff boasted a population of about 2,000 people within a few years, making it more populated than any adjacent communities.

But exactly 120 years ago Sunday, on March 12, 1903, a late-night explosion killed three miners. Subsequent blasts over the next few days claimed the lives of six other workers and rendered the mine a total loss.

Although the community was able to persevere and survive for another decade after digging a second mine shaft, the remaining coal supply eventually dried up, marking the beginning of the end for Cardiff. Dozens of homes and businesses reverted back to farmland and Cardiff, as people knew it, became a ghost town.

Were it not for the efforts of a local author and a family still living and working on Cardiff land, all that would remain from the once-promising community would be a few cracked sidewalks leading into the woods and two large hills formed from accumulated mine waste.

Jim Ridings, who has written and published 32 books on Illinois history, said he had been fascinated by Cardiff, but because there weren't any native families still living in the area, he had to dig through newspapers, microfilm and courthouse files just to start tracking down descendants.

His research yielded two books: "Cardiff: Ghost Town on the Prairie" in 2007 and "Cardiff 2: A Further History of the Ghost Town on the Prairie" in 2009.

"It was quite the active town," said Ridings, whose books are available at jimridings.com.

Like most coal mine towns, Cardiff began with the construction of shacks for the miners to live in and a company store for the employees' needs. Eventually, the town grew to have two banks, a dozen saloons, a four-room schoolhouse that could accommodate 200 students, two grain elevators, a horse track, meat markets, dress shops and a car dealership.

"It had a semi-pro baseball team with a diamond and a grandstand with lights for night games," Ridings said. "Just about nobody had that."

But in 1912, the quality of coal started to decline to the point that Wabash Railroad, Cardiff's primary customer, stopped buying it.

This led to the closure of the town's second mine in 1912. Between 1900 and 1912, Ridings said the mines had transported about 1.9 million tons of coal.

In 1913, two Kankakee businessmen purchased more than 80 buildings from the abandoned town. These properties were transported to Kankakee and reconstructed into a neighborhood north of Soldier Creek known to this day as "White City" because of the identical paint schemes of each house.

In the decade that followed, Cardiff's population dropped from 2,500 to 20.

To keep this history alive, Ridings used his two books to petition the state to erect a historical marker for Cardiff at the intersection of North 3400 East Road and County Road E 2900N in rural Dwight.

"Usually at a marker unveiling, you get a dozen little old ladies," Ridings said. "Cardiff's had over 300 people."

The marker, erected in 2007 by the Herscher Area Historical Society and the Illinois State Historical Society, acknowledges Cardiff's history as a coal mining town and pays tribute to the nine workers who lost their lives in the 1903 mine explosions, as well as the nine other workers who lost their lives in separate incidents.

The number of mining fatalities in Cardiff was not uncommon for mining communities in Central Illinois.

Bill Kemp, librarian for the McLean County Museum of History, said between 1874 and 1909, there were 19 recorded fatalities in McLean County coal mines.

The land for Cardiff's marker was donated by Gary Romanetto, whose family has been in the Cardiff area since 1927.

Romanetto's aunt, Betty Biava, ran a grocery store in town before it burned to the ground in 1944. Romanetto said he was 1 month old and in the building when it caught fire.

"I guess it was a speak-easy," Romanetto said. "It was a tavern, so to speak, but she also sold groceries."

The front of one of Cardiff's oldest properties, a country store also operated by Biava, is part of the façade of Romanetto Welding, the only company that is still operational on Cardiff land.

Romanetto said he opened Romanetto Welding in 1993 after retiring from Caterpillar. The business manufactures valves and dampers for Application Sales Corp.

Even after 100 years, some relics of the ghost town still turn up, he said.

Occasionally, old bottles and trinkets have resurfaced in parts of town that were once populated, Romanetto said.

Mike Romanetto, Gary's son and a co-owner of Romanetto Welding, said a concrete slab with rusted pipe sticking out of it always sat in their front yard. Believing it to be an ornamental piece, he attempted to use a boom crane to pull it out of the ground, but the object was so heavy that it broke the chain binders on the crane.

Old town maps show that Mike Romanetto's house was across the street from Cardiff's livery stables, which were fed by the city's water system. Mike Romanetto said he theorized that the fixture was a part of Cardiff's old water system.

Interior design trends from the 1920s to today Interior design trends from the 1920s to today 1920s: Art deco 1930s: Modernism 1940s: American traditional 1950s: Midcentury modern 1960s: Psychedelics 1970s: Harvest gold and avocado green 1980s: Pastels 1990s: Minimalism 2000s: Shabby chic, vintage, and crystal chandeliers 2010s: Millennial pink and brown 2020s: Defined spaces and natural materials