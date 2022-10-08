Toy cars take over Bloomington parking spot, community forum

BLOOMINGTON — Like clockwork, Shane Coughlin drives through the intersection of Grove and Clinton streets at least four days a week going to his job as a real estate appraiser.

One day, he noticed a change in the familiar scenery. A blue and pink battery-powered child's car was sitting in a parking spot as if it was someone's daily set of wheels.

"I've got four boys and the little ones will be telling me, 'Hey Dad, there it is,' and we'd be looking and smiling," Coughlin said. "I've been seeing it there for two months now."

Since then, more toy cars have made their way in. Members of the popular "We're in this Together, Bloomington-Normal!" Facebook group have continued to share photos of the scene, even setting up funny visual gimmicks and jokes.

Through myriad posts, community members have updated sightings of new cars, at one point creating a mockup of a drive-in theater with other playsets. The Bloomington Police Department had some fun of its own by sending out an officer to check on a possible parking violation.

"Chief Simington's administrative assistant sent me a picture of it and then I spoke with our intel analyst, who also helps with Facebook, who said we should do something fun for the community," said Bloomington Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley. "It's kind of a fun little story versus how it gets with a media release for shots fired, a media release for stabbing or a media release for traffic crash.

"It's nice to get something that's not really police-related but still is, because we can do something funny with our squad car, go out there and show that we somewhat have a sense of humor as a police department," Parsley added.

Although the cars did not get ticketed by police, eventually a resident saw the post and made ice cream "tickets" for one free scoop, Parsley said.

The appeal was seemingly universal. About 80,000 people viewed the post, which got roughly 6,000 interactions.

Heather Witt, a real estate agent and home adviser with RE/MAX Rising, said she and her partner, Clint Johnson, often visit Schooners, 810 E. Grove St., to eat and hang out. During their visits, they regularly check out the position of the cars, which are in a lot nearby.

"People would go out of their way to pass it," Witt said. "I even had one of my buyers that I'm working with who drives for Uber send me a picture of a little doll inside one of the cars. It's fun to see such a silly thing get so much interaction."

There are theories about where the first car came from. Witt said she thought it might have been someone who lives in the building in front at 802 E. Grove St. trying to save his spot.

Matt Palveski, part-owner of Schooners, suggested it could be a new tenant who has kids.

Coughlin said he saw someone comment under his post mentioning their daughters had found the car at the curb and pushed it up before they parked it there.

Regardless of how or who started it, the toy cars have been able to bring some joy into people's lives.

"It's done what it needed to do, but I'm sure there will be some sort of other shenanigans that will pop up somewhere else," Witt said. "It was just a lot of fun to see so many people drop the political crap and come together to do this really sweet thing and make someone smile."

Palveski said the business has seen a bit more foot traffic lately because people are driving to the area to check out the car display.

"They'll stop in and be like, 'We've never been to your place,'" Palveski said. "It's just nice publicity and recognition for this side of town. ... This place has been here for 33 years and it's been a staple of Bloomington for that long."