NORMAL — The Town of Normal will conduct a prescribed burn for the pond at Blackstone Trails and for the creek section at the Northwest corner of Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street on Wednesday.
The burns will begin at 9:30 a.m. and are expected to last four to six hours. The burns will be completed by the end of the day Wednesday. Traffic will not be affected, but drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
A prescribed burn is the use of fire as a management tool in a carefully planned and controlled manner. Everyone involved with conducting the prescribed burns is specially trained, equipped and supervised. The Normal Fire Department has been notified of the burn and all permits have been obtained to complete the prescribed burn, according to a statement from the Normal public works department.
Public works will conduct prescribed burns to help manage recently planted prairie areas this season. This fire will help maintain local native plant communities and promote the ecological development of the prairie restoration area, the department said.
Using prescribed burns to manage invasive plants reduces the amount of pesticides that otherwise might be needed to control them. Without management, natural areas often become thickets of shrubs or weeds with little diversity, but using fire stimulates new plant growth, according to public works.
10 festive recipes to make for St. Patrick's Day
Copycat McDonald’s Shamrock Shake
The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is a customer favorite, but you can also make this sweet treat at home. This recipe from Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons is a simple and delicious copycat version.
Irish Soda Bread
If you've never made bread before, don't be daunted. Irish soda bread is the perfect place to start. You'll want to eat this delicious allergy-friendly version from Coffee Table Eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Vegan Green Rice Crispy Treats
Naturally Green Pancakes
Want to start your St. Patrick's Day off right? Try these bright and delicious banana pancakes from Being Nutritious. They get the green color from mint rather than food coloring.
Traditional Irish Stew
Hearty, comforting Irish stew is the perfect thing to serve for St. Patrick's Day dinner. Try this recipe from Robust Recipes.
Guinness Caramels
This grown-up caramel recipe from Sous Chef gets some added depth and flavor from the famous Irish beer Guinness.
Shepherd’s Pie
This tasty shepherd's pie recipe from Ahead of Thyme is packed with hearty vegetables, ground beef and flavorful spices. It reheats well so you'll love the leftovers just as much as the first bite.
Shamrock Loaded Baked Potato Frittata
We never need another excuse for brunch, but we'll use St. Patrick's Day as one. This loaded baked potato frittata from Fountain Avenue Kitchen adds a festive touch with green bell pepper shamrocks.
Colcannon AKA Irish Mashed Potatoes
This traditional Irish dish from How to Make Recipes turns a humble bowl of mashed potatoes into a hearty healthy meal with kale and bacon.
Irish Scones
These authentic Irish scones from Gemma's Bigger Bolder Baking are about to be your weekend breakfast go-to.
St. Patrick’s Day is Friday. Here are 10 picks to bring out your child’s creative side.
How popular is green on St. Patrick’s Day? How much Guinness is consumed? Learn more about the Irish-inspired holiday with these facts and stats.