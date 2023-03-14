NORMAL — The Town of Normal will conduct a prescribed burn for the pond at Blackstone Trails and for the creek section at the Northwest corner of Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street on Wednesday.

The burns will begin at 9:30 a.m. and are expected to last four to six hours. The burns will be completed by the end of the day Wednesday. Traffic will not be affected, but drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.

A prescribed burn is the use of fire as a management tool in a carefully planned and controlled manner. Everyone involved with conducting the prescribed burns is specially trained, equipped and supervised. The Normal Fire Department has been notified of the burn and all permits have been obtained to complete the prescribed burn, according to a statement from the Normal public works department.

Public works will conduct prescribed burns to help manage recently planted prairie areas this season. This fire will help maintain local native plant communities and promote the ecological development of the prairie restoration area, the department said.

Using prescribed burns to manage invasive plants reduces the amount of pesticides that otherwise might be needed to control them. Without management, natural areas often become thickets of shrubs or weeds with little diversity, but using fire stimulates new plant growth, according to public works.