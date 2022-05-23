 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

TOWN OF NORMAL

Town of Normal Public Works to begin summer hours

  • 0

NORMAL — Town of Normal Public Works crews will begin summer hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Monday, May 30.

Residents should make sure items for collection are placed on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection. Only regular garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day.

Self-service electronics recycling hours for McLean County residents will now be 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, Sept. 2. Electronics recycling is also available the first Saturday of each month, except holidays, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit normalil.gov/publicworks or call 309-454-9571 for more information on waste collection. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla’s sales outperform expectations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News