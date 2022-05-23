Town of Normal Public Works to begin summer hours

NORMAL — Town of Normal Public Works crews will begin summer hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Monday, May 30.

Residents should make sure items for collection are placed on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection. Only regular garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day.

Self-service electronics recycling hours for McLean County residents will now be 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, Sept. 2. Electronics recycling is also available the first Saturday of each month, except holidays, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit normalil.gov/publicworks or call 309-454-9571 for more information on waste collection.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

