Town hall on Pontiac prison set for Tuesday

PANTAGRAPH STAFF
PONTIAC — A town hall to discuss the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The free event, hosted by Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, and Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, will be held at Pontiac Township High School, 1100 E. Indiana Ave.
It comes as the Illinois Department of Corrections plans to drastically downsize the facility, as well as the prison in Vandalia.
Director Rob Jeffreys has said the department plans to close the medium-security unit and the east and west cellhouses at the Pontiac prison, and 10 buildings at the Vandalia prison.
A group of lawmakers last week released a letter calling for a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and House Appropriations-Public Safety Committees on the matter.
Barickman and Bennett said they would provide information they had collected about the situation, and time would be allowed for people to offer their own comments and ask questions.
