breaking top story

Tornado watch issued for much of Central Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
NWS Oct. 11

This graphic from the National Weather Service at Lincoln shows conditions being monitored by the agency. 

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for much of Central Illinois. 

Among the counties included in the watch area are Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Effingham, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford. 

The tornado watch was issued at 3:10 p.m.

What to do for a tornado watch versus tornado warning.

Earlier Monday, the weather service advised that multiple rounds of fast-moving thunderstorms would be possible into the evening hours. The agency was monitoring two areas of focus: an area of widely scattered thunderstorms moving quickly to the north-northeast at more than 50 mph and a line of storms that has developed near the Mississippi River.

"Given the fast-moving storms, be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and be sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings," the agency warned at 1:30 p.m. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

