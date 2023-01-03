Tornado warning issued for parts of Central Illinois

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Logan County, southwestern DeWitt County and northwestern Macon County.

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m., the agency said.

The weather service said a confirmed tornado was located near Latham, moving northeast at 30 mph, at 4:09 p.m.

Hazards include a damaging tornado and quarter-size hail.

The weather service advised residents to take cover immediately.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.