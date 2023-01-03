 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Tornado warning issued for parts of Central Illinois

  • 0

When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step by step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Logan County, southwestern DeWitt County and northwestern Macon County. 

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m., the agency said. 

The weather service said a confirmed tornado was located near Latham, moving northeast at 30 mph, at 4:09 p.m. 

Hazards include a damaging tornado and quarter-size hail. 

The weather service advised residents to take cover immediately. 

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tornado Safety

Tornado Safety

When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step by step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bankman-Fried enters not guilty plea in FTX case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News